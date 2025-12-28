Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota under blizzard warning; see list of 34 counties on alert

A strengthening winter storm could bring dangerous blizzard conditions to parts of the Upper Midwest from Sunday, December 28, into Monday, December 29, the National Weather Service (NWS) has warned. Whiteouts, high winds, and rapidly deteriorating travel conditions are likely as a result. Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota under blizzard warning(Pexel - representational image)

Several NWS offices issued Blizzard Warnings on Saturday afternoon. They cover portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, central and southern Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin near Lake Superior. As many as 34 counties are on alert in these states.

Visibility could decrease to near zero in open areas due to blowing snow, which would make travel dangerous or impossible. Wind gusts as high as 45–65 mph are forecast in parts of the warned area, and is likely to increase the risk of drifting snow and scattered power issues.

Meanwhile, snow totals generally range from 4–7 inches in the warned Minnesota corridor to 9–22 inches in parts of northern Wisconsin and the U.P., with localized higher amounts.

List of counties under the blizzard warning

State County / Forecast zone (as listed by NWS) Michigan Delta Michigan Southern Schoolcraft Michigan Northern Schoolcraft Michigan Ontonagon Michigan Gogebic Michigan Marquette Michigan Alger Michigan Keweenaw Michigan Northern Houghton Michigan Baraga Michigan Southern Houghton Minnesota Douglas Minnesota Todd Minnesota Pope Minnesota Stearns Minnesota Kandiyohi Minnesota Meeker Minnesota Wright Minnesota Renville Minnesota McLeod Minnesota Carver Minnesota Scott Minnesota Sibley Minnesota Nicollet Minnesota Le Sueur Minnesota Rice Minnesota Blue Earth Minnesota Waseca Minnesota Steele Minnesota Faribault Minnesota Freeborn Wisconsin Ashland Wisconsin Iron View All Prev Next

The NWS office in Marquette, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, said that in certain locations, a light glaze of ice or freezing rain may develop Sunday morning. Precipitation could turn to heavy snow Sunday evening, making travel dangerous.

Expected snow totals across the warned U.P. counties and forecast zones generally range from 9–16 inches in parts of Delta/Schoolcraft to 15–22 inches in Alger/Marquette. The most exposed areas can expect winds gusting up to 50–65 mph.

In Minnesota, the NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen office has said that the developing system has the potential to intensify as it moves across the Upper Midwest. Forecasters called for 4–7 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 55 mph for the Blizzard Warning corridor. The warning runs from 9 am Sunday to 6 am Monday (CST).

The NWS Duluth office in northern Wisconsin issued a Blizzard Warning for Ashland and Iron counties from noon Sunday to noon Monday (CST). Snow totals are likely at 9–14 inches overall, with 11–15 inches in northern/east-central Ashland County and 14–18 inches in northern Iron County. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are also expected.