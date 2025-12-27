Over 1,500 flights delayed as snowstorm disrupts holiday travel in US Northeast and Great Lakes

Heavy snowfall disrupted holiday travel across the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, leading to widespread flight cancellations and delays as thousands of Americans travelled during the busy Christmas–New Year period. A Delta Air Lines plane prepares to take off during a winter storm at Greater Rochester International Airport in Rochester, New York, U.S.(Joseph Frascati via REUTERS)

At least 1,500 flights were cancelled starting Friday night, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Conditions improved by Saturday morning as roads were cleared and air traffic began to stabilise.

New York City recorded about four inches of snow from Friday night into early Saturday, slightly less than some forecasts had predicted.

“The storm is definitely winding down, a little bit of flurries across the Northeast this morning," said Bob Oravec, a Maryland-based forecaster with the National Weather Service.

Travelers cautioned about flight disruptions

Oravec said the system moved quickly from the northwest toward the southeastern United States.

The heaviest snowfall in the New York City region exceeded six inches in parts of central and eastern Long Island, while areas farther north, including communities in the Catskills, received up to 10 inches of snow.

Newark Liberty International Airport, John F Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport issued snow warnings on X on Friday, cautioning travellers about possible flight disruptions due to weather conditions.

The National Weather Service warned of hazardous travel conditions stretching from the Great Lakes through the northern mid-Atlantic and southern New England, with risks of tree damage and power outages.

Forecasters said the storm was expected to weaken by Saturday morning.

Ahead of the storm, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across more than half the state.

Acting New Jersey Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency statewide, “due to a severe winter storm causing dangerous weather conditions, including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain.”

“This storm will cause dangerous road conditions and impact holiday travel," Way said in a statement. "We are urging travelers to avoid travel during the storm and allow crews to tend to the roads. Drivers should plan their travel accordingly, monitor conditions and road closures, and follow all safety protocols.”