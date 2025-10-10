Microsoft down: Teams, Office 365, Outlook, and other apps face massive outage

Microsoft-owned apps like Teams, Office 365, and Outlook experienced a massive outage on Thursday afternoon, per Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. Microsoft also acknowledged the outage on social media. Representational image.(REUTERS file photo)

More than 10,000 people reported an outage with Microsoft Teams, the company's virtual meeting software. Additionally, more than 13,000 people reported issues with Microsoft Office 365, the company's suite of software tools, and more than 8,000 people reported problems with Microsoft Outlook, the company's emailing service.

Other apps, such as the gaming platform Xbox 360 and the AI service Azure also faced outages.

Microsoft Outage Maps

Here's the outage map for Microsoft Teams:

More than 9,000 people reported issues with Teams.(DownDetector)

Here's the outage map for Microsoft Office 365:

More than 18,000 people faced issues with Microsoft 365.(DownDetector)

Here's the outage map for Microsoft Outlook:

More than 7,000 people reported outage with Microsoft Outlook. (DownDetector)

Microsoft Issues First Response

Amid widespread reports of an outage, Microsoft acknowledged the outage and said that they are being investigated. A short response was issued from the X handle of Microsoft 365 Status.

It read: “We’re investigating reports of issues accessing Microsoft 365 services. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center Service Health Dashboard under MO1169016.”

A follow-up as reply to the post added: “We're aware of issues accessing various Microsoft 365 services and the Microsoft 365 admin center. We’re working on rebalancing traffic to healthy infrastructure.”

This is a breaking news and is being updated.