Miffed US woman enters daughter's classroom, thrashes and punches teacher in front of 25 students

In a horrific incident, a Syracuse mother entered her daughter's classroom and brutally punched her teacher in the face, shattering multiple bones in front of at least 25 students. The incident took place at Lincoln Middle School on Friday.(Unsplash)

The incident took place at Lincoln Middle School on Friday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The woman identified as Lynzia Sutton, 31, was able to pass through security because she appeared to be a student due to her short height, according to the school superintendent.

“These are injuries you don’t often see in a boxing match,” Onondaga District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said at a press conference on Tuesday, NY Post reported.

When Sutton arrived at the school, she started searching for a certain teacher, according to the police. When she discovered the teacher, the woman punched the her several times, fracturing her nose bone and maxillary spine bones, said Fitzpatrick. The teacher also suffered a head injury.

"She's going to have some long-term issues. I know her nasal passages were severely affected by this," he added.

Also Read: Baby dies after mother in US mistakenly puts her in oven instead of crib

Why did the incident occur?

Sutton's daughter told the teacher a day before the event, "My mom will handle this" after receiving punishment for allegedly lying about her whereabouts during the school day.

The teacher filed a complaint with the school because she was concerned.

After attacking the teacher, Sutton left the school, but she was later apprehended and charged with burglary and assault. The mother claimed they were furious with the school because her daughter was constantly bullied and the problem remained untreated.

“She’s been slapped, she’s been kicked, they’ve broken her glasses three times, they’ve broken cellphones twice, and all we get [from the school] is, ‘Well what is she doing?’ They made her out to be the problem,” Sutton's mother Roxanne Thompkins told CNYCentral.

She asserted that she really felt bad for the injured teacher.

"I apologise for that, and I hope she recovers. There's always a better way to handle stuff and we were going to talk at the school to have a conversation, with the school, like we have numerous times," said Sutton's mother Roxanne Thompkins.

Also Read: Woman found dead in SoHo hotel with bloody iron next to her ID’d as Queens mom, son details her ‘nervous’ behaviour

On Wednesday, Onondaga DA's office informed The Post that Sutton was freed on bond and is scheduled to appear in court in a later date.

The injured teacher has been released from a hospital after receiving treatment and is recovering.

Meanwhile, Syracuse City School District’s Superintendent Anthony Davis, Fitzpatrick said: “When people are dedicating their lives to educating our students they shouldn’t have to worry about this.”