Migrants leave Brooklyn high school hours after backlash over suspended classes

New York Mayor Mayor Eric Adams was forced to send 2000 migrant families back to Floyd Bennett Field hours after they were shifted to James Madison High School amid the ongoing US storm. ACB Live news reported from Brooklyn. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Nearly 2,000 migrants are evacuated by school buses from tents at Floyd Bennett Field to a local high school in preparation for a storm with estimated wind speeds to be more than 70 mph. on January 09, 2024(Getty Images via AFP)

Decision came in after Eric Adams visited the school in Brooklyn Tuesday night and viewed the asylum seeker families sleeping in the auditorium and gym. Social media images showed families sleeping in auditorium chairs, in folding chairs, or on the floor with blankets.

The city said the winds at Floyd Bennett Field had subsided by 1:10 a.m.

By 4:30 a.m., “our temporary relocation of Floyd Bennett Field HERRC guests to James Madison High School was completed and all guests safely returned to Floyd Bennett Field HERRC.”

Councilwoman Inna who vehemently opposed the decision to use high school as a shelter to house immigrants posted her views on X (formerly Twitter) and thanked Elon Musk for supporting her views.

“Thank you for helping us expose this @elonmusk @libsoftiktok . Our students are being punished & are forced to bear the burden of the migrant crisis perpetrated by @JoeBiden. This is UNACCEPTABLE. @NYCMayor must stop this now. #Endthemadness.” Inna Vernikov posted.

Councilwoman Inna was joined by several parents and other Republicans who called is a security concern, not just for parents but also for neighbours in the area. Republican Assemblyman Michael Novakhov even held an "emergency rally" outside the school on the "decision to prioritize migrants over the our communities, budget, safety and even the education of our children" ater Wednesday morning.

School's decision to suspend classes was also condemned by many on social media. Elon Musk stated, “This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms. Soon, cities will run out of schools to vacate. Then they will come for your homes.”

“So… these Brooklyn kids now have to suffer thru remote learning (which is nothing of the kind) so illegal migrants can live in their school. Keep voting Democrat Brooklyn!”, Megyn Kelly posted