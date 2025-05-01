Menu Explore
‘Mike Waltz has left the chat,’ Tim Walz says as NSA head set to resign after Signal leak

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 01, 2025 11:46 PM IST

Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' VP pick has a one-line reaction to Mike Waltz's exit 

Tim Walz had a one-line reaction to Mike Waltz's resignation as Donald Trump's National Security Advisor. On Thursday, Fox News reported that the 51-year-old and his deputy, Alex Wong, were ousted along with other National Security Council (NSC) staffers.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

Tim Walz, Laura Loomer react to Mike Waltz stepping down as National Security Advisor

“Mike Waltz has left the chat,” Walz, who was Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick during her failed presidential run in 2024, wrote on X. The 61-year-old's remark was seemingly a jab at the Waltz's Signal leak scandal.

Last month, Waltz caused an uproar after he inadvertently added The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Trump administration group chat discussing a military strike against the Houthis.

At the time, Waltz took “full responsibility,” saying, “I built the group,” which included top national security officials like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

The report about the NSA head and his deputy's exit comes after Trump held a meeting on Wednesday, with several cabinet members, including Waltz, following his 100th day back in office.

After the confirmation of the Waltz's ouster, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told the outlet, “The National Security Advisor Waltz is out. He’s the first. He certainly won’t be the last.”

In addition to Walz, Laura Loomer also spoke about Waltz's exit in an X post that read, “National Security Advisor Mike Waltz @MikeWaltz47 along with his Chinese deputy NSC Advisor Alex Wong have “resigned” from the Trump admin today.”

“Hopefully, the rest of the people who were set to be fired but were given promotions at the NSC under Waltz also depart,” Loomer added. Earlier this month, at least three NSC staffers were fired after the far-right activist's Oval Office meeting with the commander-in-chief, according to CNN.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
