Miley Cyrus reveals ICU scare after gritty Walk of Fame shoot: ‘Leg began to disintegrate…’

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she was hospitalized in the ICU last year after suffering a “brutal infection” linked to filming her Something Beautiful visual album. The intense shoot, which included scenes of her rolling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, took a serious toll on her health. Miley Cyrus shared that she was hospitalized in the ICU after filming her visual album. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Cyrus reveals being hospitalized after a serious ‘infection’

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cyrus shared how she was he was admitted to the hospital after a “brutal infection.” She described, “I filmed this video in October [2024].” The singer recalled. “By November at Thanksgiving, I was put in the ICU for a moment — just for a moment,” Cyrus recalled, telling viewers her “leg began to disintegrate around the kneecap area,” on the show, as reported by Page Six.

She highlighted, “The doctor goes, ‘Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?’ And I just … had to tell him,” humorously adding that the surgeon found the infection “disgudting” even after the type of things h ewould have seen in his field of work. The Hannah Montana star quipped, “Like, they open up cadavers, they see inside the gut of humans.”

Cyrus shares being on a budget for the music video shoot

Cyrus explained that the video was filmed late at night on the streets of Los Angeles to dodge hefty location rental fees, describing it as a “budget” production. She admitted, “I had a big dream and a small budget. Well, I had a pretty good budget but I spent it all on my clothes.” Joking with Jimmy Kimmel, the Wrecking Ball singer asked if he’d ever visited the Walk of Fame after hours, quipping, she “thought it was [her] last day.”

Her new album, Something Beautiful is set to drop on May 30. The following month she is releasing a musical movie which will feature records from the new album.