Milledgeville GA shooting reports: Witnesses claim shots fired at Buffalo Wild Wings

Witnesses have claimed that a shooting occurred at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Milledgeville, Georgia, on Saturday. Some social media users have gone further, alleging that one person may have been killed in the incident. Witness say a shooting took place in Milledgeville, GA.(Unsplash)

However, these reports remain unconfirmed, and local authorities have not yet released an official statement.

At this time, the Hindustan Times cannot independently verify any of the information being circulated online.

One person reported on Facebook, “Heard there was a shooting in Milledgeville.”

Another wrote, “They said they’re shooting in Milledgeville again.”

A third person added, “A man has been unalived at Buffalo WW. Come on Milledgeville. We been chilling. What is going on.”

Another resident wrote, “The fighting and shooting at Buffalo wild wings happen 15 minutes after I left, praying for those who weren't so fortunate.”