Minneapolis gunman Robin Westman had breakup before deadly school shooting

The suspect shooter who killed two children and injured 18 other people in a mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school and church had recently gone through a breakup with his romantic partner, according to the police records. In addition, he previously had a “medical mental health” call made to his home when he was a teenager. Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman left two children dead after he opened fire at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(AP)

The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his dead body was found in the parking lot.

Also Read: Robin Westman was 'obsessed with killing kids': First details on Minneapolis school shooter's motive

Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman recently had a breakup

Westman's father told the investigators that he had recently “broke up with a significant and/or romantic partner,” and was residing with a friend, as reported by Fox9. Police records also noted a 2018 welfare check at the home of Westman’s mother involving a juvenile.

It was previously reported that the shooter identified himself as a transwoman; however, Westman claimed that he was “brainwashed” into being transgender, as reported by The New York Post.

On Wednesday morning, Westman opened fire at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis through the windows at the children who had gathered for the mass during the first week of school after summer break. The shooter attacked the children and practitioners sitting in the pews and used wooden planks to barricade the doors.

Also Read: Minneapolis school shooting: Gunman Robin Westman's mother Mary Grace refuses to cooperate with cops

Robin Westman's YouTube video

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters that just hours before the horrific attack, Westman posted a series of chilling videos on YouTube, which included his manifesto. Westman chillingly fantasized about “being that scary horrible monster standing over those powerless kids” in his disturbing writings and expressed admiration for the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

He also wrote an apology letter addressed to his family and friends, where he claimed that he possessed the "traits of empathy, self-sacrifice, and good character” and was raised "to be a good person.”