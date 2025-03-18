Minnesota: Evacuation ordered near Dyno Nobel plant in Biwabik due to ‘explosion risk’: What we know so far
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 18, 2025 11:14 PM IST
Residents living within a one-mile radius of the Dyno Nobel plant south of Biwabik, Minnesota, have been urged to evacuate due to “explosion risk” at the plant.
Residents living within a one-mile radius of the Dyno Nobel plant south of Biwabik, Minnesota, have been urged to evacuate as fire crews respond to a potential emergency at the facility on Tuesday morning, according to Northern News Now. Authorities issued an evacuation alert, citing an “explosion risk” at the plant. Details surrounding the incident remain unclear. The plant is located at 5392 Vermilion Trail in Biwabik.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information