Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Minnesota: Evacuation ordered near Dyno Nobel plant in Biwabik due to ‘explosion risk’: What we know so far

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 18, 2025 11:14 PM IST

Residents living within a one-mile radius of the Dyno Nobel plant south of Biwabik, Minnesota, have been urged to evacuate due to “explosion risk” at the plant.

Residents living within a one-mile radius of the Dyno Nobel plant south of Biwabik, Minnesota, have been urged to evacuate as fire crews respond to a potential emergency at the facility on Tuesday morning, according to Northern News Now. Authorities issued an evacuation alert, citing an “explosion risk” at the plant. Details surrounding the incident remain unclear. The plant is located at 5392 Vermilion Trail in Biwabik.

Police issued evacuation order in Biwabik, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Unsplash)(Unsplash)
Police issued evacuation order in Biwabik, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Unsplash)(Unsplash)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
See More
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
