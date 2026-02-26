Minnesota: Off-duty ICE officers hailed for saving 4-y/o boy from drowning in pool, ‘If our agents had not been there…’

A letter sent to ICE by the Plymouth Police Department in recognition of the agents’ actions was obtained by the Daily Wire. The letter said that the federal officers responded “without hesitation … immediately began CPR and activated emergency medical services.”

The ICE agents performed CPR on the boy for several minutes. Eventually, paramedics arrived and he regained consciousness.

According to the local police department, the child had been under water for more than five minutes after jumping into the pool. He was trying to find a toy when the incident happened.

Last Friday, the boy’s mother approached the off-duty officers in a state of panic while they were eating at a restaurant in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. The officers reportedly rushed to rescue the boy.

Two off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers saved the life of a four-year-old boy while patrolling in Minnesota, the Daily Wire reported. The ICE officers reportedly saved the child after he fell into a hotel pool.

“The child was not breathing and showed no signs of life,” the letter read. “In a situation like this, the first few minutes of emergency aid and quality CPR are critical. Without the quick response and professional actions [of the officers] the outcome of this event would have likely been tragic.”

The department later spoke to one of the officers, who, according to them, humbly “tried to downplay” their action.

“On behalf of the Plymouth Police Department, I want to extend our thanks and gratitude for the efforts [of the ICE officers] in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy … truly excellent work,” the department said.

The Department of Homeland Security also praised the agents for their “heroism and swift action … to save the life of a sweet, innocent child.”

“If our agents had not been there and stepped up, this would have been a tragic outcome,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis told The Daily Wire. “Because of their training, these two agents were able to save a life. Our agents are the best of the best. Every single day they put their lives on the line to save American lives. President Trump and Secretary Noem will always stand with our law enforcement. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them for their service.”

ICE agents in Minnesota faced widespread criticism in recent days, after the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Following the shootings, the Trump administration ended Operation Metro Surge, which deployed thousands of federal immigration agents to Minnesota in order to arrest illegal immigrants and investigate fraud.