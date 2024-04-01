Missouri teen, beaten in viral video, has limited speech and struggles to walk

A Missouri teenager, Kaylee Gain, who was viciously beaten in what officials described as a "deranged display of violence" by another teen, has been moved out of the intensive care unit but continues to have limited speech and struggles to walk unassisted, according to a family attorney. Missouri teenager, Kaylee Gain, who was seen viciously beaten in a viral video is out of ICU but can't speak or walk properly

Gain has been in the hospital since a March 8 altercation near Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis County, which was captured in a viral social media video.

The video shows multiple people fighting in the street near the intersection of Norgate and Claudine drives, as reported by the St. Louis County Police Department on March 11.

In the footage, one individual is seen repeatedly punching Gain and slamming her head onto the ground. A 15-year-old girl was arrested on assault charges the day after the incident, authorities stated.

Police reported that Gain was "suffering a severe head injury" and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Attorney shares Missouri girl's health update

In a recent update, Gain's family attorney, Bryan Kaemmerer, said she has been able to engage in limited verbal conversations since leaving the ICU.

"Kaylee has also recently started speech therapy and has taken a few short walks with the help of hospital staff, as she is still unable to walk on her own," Kaemmerer stated. "However, Kaylee has no memory of the altercation that led to her hospitalization."

Attorney refutes media claims that mother drove her to fight

Addressing several social media rumors about the incident, Kaemmerer denied reports that Gain's mother drove her to the fight.

He clarified that Gain's mother was at work and was taken to the hospital by a co-worker after being informed by the police about the incident.

Kaemmerer did confirm reports that Gain had been involved in a fight on March 7 with a different teenager, and both girls were suspended following that incident.

He stated that it remains unclear whether the March 8 brawl was in retaliation.

Gain's parents are advocating for the 15-year-old assailant to be tried as an adult. Kaemmerer expressed that "the family believes trying the accused as an adult is the most appropriate way to provide the justice that Kaylee deserves."

Authorities have not yet indicated whether the 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell described the fight as "sickening" and said the video was "difficult to watch."

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called the actions in the video a "deranged display of violence that must be punished to the full extent of the law."

On Thursday, police announced that eight more teenagers were referred to St. Louis County Family Court for consideration of assault charges, as reported by NBC affiliate KSDK of St. Louis. The teenagers include a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, two 16-year-old girls, three 16-year-old boys, and one 14-year-old girl. None of the teens have been taken into custody.