Mitch McConnell update: Hospital photo with Elaine Chao ‘older,’ Sen. Ron Johnson claims fueling AI row

The row over Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell's health has shown no signs of easing despite his office releasing a photo of the 84-year-old in hospital on July 12.

Mitch McConnell sits with his wife, former United States secretary of labor Elaine Chao, while holding what appears to be the July 12 sports section of the Washington Post. (Mitch McConnell's office via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

McConnell was hospitalized on June 12 and has been absent from public view, including at key Senate votes, since then. MAGA social media has been brimming with speculation about the Senator's health, led by prominent MAGA voice Laura Loomer. Despite the Senator's office maintaining that he is recovering after the hospitalization, Loomer claims that he is "brain dead" and his office is allegedly hiding it. She and several other MAGA commentators demanded proof of life.

That is exactly what the July 12 photo released by his office aimed to provide. It showed the 84-year-old Republican and his wife, former Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao, at the hospital. McConnell and his wife were seen smiling in the photo with the Senator holding the sports page of the Washington Post's July 12 edition. The WaPo, especially, was touted as a convincing piece of evidence that the photo was taken on July 12 itself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The photo failed to convince the MAGA commentators who persist that it is AI-generated, and they are demanding more solid proof of the Senator's life. While previously the list was limited to MAGA commentators, on Monday a GOP Senator from Minnesota also echoed those claims.

Senator Ron Johnson fueled the claims that the photo is AI-generated by claiming that a source told him that the photo is older and was not taken on July 12, as the office of Mitch McConnell suggested. Sen. Johnson made the comments appearing on Real America's Voice's show 'Boiling!'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Well, I just heard from some other source that was an older photo. So, I really don't know," Sen. Ron Johnson said. "I haven't talked to Mitch."

"I certainly wish he and his family well. I hope he can recover," he continued. "Listen, it's sad to watch people age, no matter who that person is, you know, I've served with Mitch McConnell for 16 years, okay, obviously have disagreed with him on a host of things. But I also know he loves this country. He loves the Senate. He reveres the Senate.

"So again, I do try and put the best construction on things. I try and look for the best in people. Mitch McConnell also loves this country. So, I wish him well. I hope he can come back and contribute and vote with the President's agenda."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: 'I like men too': When Laura Loomer claimed 'Lindsey Graham is gay'

McConnell's Doctors Give Update

Along with the hospital photo, the office of Mitch McConnell also released a statement to his constituents as well as a brief update from his physicians. Despite initial reports that the Senator suffered a cardiac arrest, his physicians said he “experienced several falls throughout the year that have been attributed to his post-polio condition,” leading to the June 12 hospitalization.

“The remainder of his hospital stay focused on physical therapy and strategies to reduce his risk of future falls,” the statement added.