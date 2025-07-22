MLK files released by Trump admin spark backlash; internet asks, 'where are the Epstein files?'

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard on Monday released over 240,000 pages of records on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's surveillance of the civil rights leader. The records span the entire political career of MLK till his assassination in 1968. However, the release sparked backlash with many on the internet calling it a distraction from the Trump administration's refusal to release the Epstein files. Martin Luther King, Jr., during a civil rights march in Memphis, Tenn., March 28, 1968. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell, File)(AP)

"Today, after nearly 60 years of questions surrounding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are releasing 230,000 MLK assassination files, DNI Gabbard said in a post on X, sharing the link to the files.

However, the backlash on the released file was quick and immediate. with the Epstein controversy still coming back to haunt the Trump administration."This is nothing but a distraction from the lack of the release of the Epstein files!" pro-Democrat internet personality, Ed Krassenstein said.

“Tulsi Gabbard, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel: Nobody gives a fuck about the MLK Jr. assassination files — which is nothing but your latest attempt to divert attention away from the pedo president w/what is now the largest political coverup in American history. Release the Epstein files!” Singer Bill Madden said.

“After a coordinated media blitz to have the U.S. citizens talk about ANYTHING but Epstein files, DNI Tulsi Gabbard releases the MLK Jr files, in an effort to be more ‘transparent’,” an account named Dilligent Denizens wrote.

