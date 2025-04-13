‘Money trap’ Coachella 2025: Attendees slam festival over exorbitant food and drink prices

Coachella has long been known for its star-studded performances and vibrant atmosphere, but this year, it's also drawing criticism for its steep food prices. Attendees have taken to social media to voice their outrage over overpriced, often subpar concessions, with some calling the festival a "money trap." Frustration grows at Coachella 2025 over high ticket, food, and drink prices. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE(AFP)

Coachella slammed for expensive food and poor quality

One influencer shared her frustration after spending over $100 on a meal of tacos and lemonade on the opening night, which also featured a headline performance by Lady Gaga. Ruth Viveros documented her visit to this year’s Coachella amid which she gave a glimpse of food at the festival. In her TikTok video, she raved about a lemonade drink she bought for $17 which was mostly filled with ice. She admitted that it was her second purchase of the drink which totalled the drink alone for $34.

Moving on Viveros and her friend ordered tacos which were five tortilla shells stuffed with steak, onions and salsa along with nachos. The total spread of two orders of tacos, nachos along with lemonade cost her $102. Even after paying more than usual, she was disappointed with the quality of the meal. She said, “They’re not good, not good at all. The tortillas are like freezing cold,” as reported by The New York Post.

Many other attendees related to Viveros' experience as one user wrote on social media, “These prices are diabolical” while another wrote, “Coachella seems like a miserable money trap that everyone falls for.” A third person wrote, “It’s literally the worst festival ever. Omg.”

High prices at Coachella infuriate attendees

Frustration mounted among festival-goers who have already shelled out significant amounts for tickets and parking, only to face exorbitant prices for food and drinks. General admission tickets for Coachella, which grant access to the venue for all three days of the festival, cost $649 for the opening weekend and $599 for the second. With additional parking fees, many attendees are feeling the financial strain, especially when faced with the high costs of concessions that have left some questioning whether the experience is worth the price tag.

The menu revealed eye-popping prices, including a $23 charge for Red Bull Vodka and $17 for hard liquors like Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and Malibu Rum. Adding to the list, a beer would cost someone $15 a White Claw Hard Seltzer was priced at $16, sodas were available for $7 and the festival began a new tradition with water priced at $2.