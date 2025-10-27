‘Mr Crafty Pants’ case: What photos led to YouTuber's arrest over child porn; charges and crime explained

Popular YouTuber and social media influencer, ‘Mr Crafty Pants’ or Michael David Booth was arrested in a child porn case on October 22, as per Wave News. ‘Mr Crafty Pants’ appeared in court on October 23, and the judge issued a $100,000 bond.(X/@BabyD1111229)

The 39-year-old was arrested in Kentucky after cops said he was identified as the owner of a social media account that distributed child sexual abuse material and child porn to other Kik users between August 5 and August 7, 2025. Booth has around 600,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, and is known for featuring arts and crafts tutorials with smart cutting machines.

What was the exact crime of 'Mr Crafty Pants'?

'Mr Crafty Pants' allegedly possessed six explicit photos. Three of them showed children under the age of 12. The others depicted minors over 12. The files depicting minors under 12 were shared at least 12 times as per log files, Wave News reported. The files depicting minors above 12 were distributed at least 15 times.

What are the charges against ‘Mr Crafty Pants’?

Booth or 'Mr Crafty Pants' has been charged with possession and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. As per Kentucky law, ‘Distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor is a Class B felony if the person knows that the minor or computer-generated image of a minor portrayed is less than twelve (12) years old at the time of the sexual performance.’

Meanwhile, it is a Class C felony if the person ‘knows that the minor or computer-generated image of a minor portrayed is less than eighteen (18) years old at the time of the sexual performance.’ Given that ‘Mr Crafty Pants’ possessed both kinds of photos, he would have committed a Class B and Class C felony.

As per Kentucky's law, one would have to serve “at least five (5) but not more than ten (10) years shall be deemed a Class C felony.” Meanwhile, they have to serve “At least ten (10) but not more than twenty (20) years shall be deemed a Class B felony.” For those arrested in child porn cases, the law specifies - “Any person convicted under this section shall not be released on probation or parole until he or she has served at least eighty-five percent (85%) of the sentence imposed.”

Booth or ‘Mr Crafty Pants’ appeared in court on October 23, and the judge issued a $100,000 bond. If the YouTuber were to post bond, he would be on home incarceration and would not be allowed to access the internet, as per local media reports. He will next appear in court on Friday.