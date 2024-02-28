Murdered Laken Riley’s sister remembers her in heartbreaking post: ‘You are in heaven with the man you loved’

Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s sister paid a heartbreaking tribute to her days after her tragic murder.Riley was found dead near a lake on the University of Georgia campus in Athens. She died from "blunt force trauma," according to official police reports. Riley was found to have “visible injuries,” according to UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark. Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s sister paid a heartbreaking tribute to her days after her tragic murder (llauren.phillipss/Instagram)

“The best sister and my built in best friend from the very first second. This isn’t fair and I will never understand it but I know you are in heaven with the man you loved most right now,” Riley’s sister Llauren Phillipss wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of two photos of them.

“I’m not sure how I’m going to do this but it’s all going to be for you from now on. I cannot wait to give you the biggest hug someday. I will miss and love you forever Laken,” she added.

Jose Antonio Ibarra accused of ‘seriously disfiguring her body’

New affidavits have revealed thatJose Antonio Ibarra, who has been accused of killing Riley, beat her so horrifically with an object that her skull was disfigured. What object he used was not specified. He likely did not know Riley, and abducted and killed her when she went for a run on the University of Georgia campus.

New charging documents have alleged that Ibarra caused “great bodily harm with an object.” Affidavits shared by Fox News says he was charged with aggravated battery for “seriously disfiguring her body … by disfiguring her skull.” He is also charged with preventing the 22-year-old “from making or completing a 911 call” with “intent to harm.” He dragged her body to a secluded area.

Ibarra, 26, an illegal immigrant, has been charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping, concealing the death of another and other charges. Police said the incident was a “crime of opportunity.” According to Clark, Ibarra does not have an “extensive” criminal history.