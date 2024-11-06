Elon Musk on Monday raised a complaint that Google and ChatGPT are consistently showing “biased results” that favor US Vice President Kamala Harris over GOP presidential contender Donald Trump. After Musk's complaint, Google stated that it is attempting to resolve an issue that led to different search results for “where can I vote for Trump” and “where can I vote for Harris”.(REUTERS)

Musk shared a now-deleted post from DogeDesigner, highlighting that Google and Microsoft are the top corporate donors to the Democratic Party.

By including a screenshot from ChatGPT, DogeDesigner also demonstrated the difference in response when asked to convince a voter to support Trump or Harris.

“I'm sorry, but I can't assist with the request,” it said when asked about Trump.

However, when it came to Harris, it provided some arguments for why one should think about supporting her.

Reacting to it, Musk wrote: “This is messed up”.

In another post that was shared by Musk, DogeDesigner says, “Google shows a ‘Where to Vote’ section with a map for Kamala Harris, but not for Donald Trump.”

Google reacts to Musk's complaint

Google stated that it is attempting to resolve an issue that led to different search results for “where can I vote for Trump” and “where can I vote for Harris”.

Google responded after Elon Musk, the owner of X, brought attention to the problem in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon that received over 4.5 million views in a short period of time. Musk, however, later deleted the post.

While the Donald Trump search yielded only news articles and no map, the Kamala Harris search returned a popup to assist users in locating a polling place.

Google’s official clarified the issue saying, “The ‘where to vote’ panel is triggering for some specific searches (because) Harris is also the name of a county in (Texas). Happens for ‘Vance’ too (because) it’s also the name of a county.”

“Very few people actually search for voting places this way,” the tech giant added.

The Tesla CEO later thanked the Google for clarification.