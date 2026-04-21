Nancy Guthrie probe: Top FBI official gives key update on new ‘critical DNA’ found claims

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has intervened to eliminate confusion regarding reports of newly found DNA evidence, asserting that the claims being disseminated are not “new”.

As search for Nancy Guthrie goes on, FBI confirms DNA evidence from her home is not new, emphasizing the ongoing investigation.(Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On April 16, 2026, ABC News announced on X that the federal investigative agency "received and is now analyzing potentially critical DNA recovered from the Tucson, Arizona, home of Nancy Guthrie," citing the sources acquainted with the probe.

Also Read: Who is Christina Snow? Shamar Elkins' girlfriend wrote disturbing post about Louisiana shooter

Nancy Guthrie update: Top FBI advisor gives major update on DNA evidence

In response to the announcement, Ben Williamson, the Assistant Director for Public Affairs at the FBI, stated, "Still receiving inquiries on this: this is not new evidence or information. FBI asked to test this DNA 2 months ago with the same technology we’ve always had - when the local Sheriff instead sent it to a private lab. Any further developments we will share as soon as appropriate.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, DNA samples either failed to yield a match in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which is the FBI’s database of criminal offenders, or were determined to be “mixed” with the DNA of another individual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, DNA samples either failed to yield a match in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which is the FBI’s database of criminal offenders, or were determined to be “mixed” with the DNA of another individual. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, the anchor of NBC’s ‘Today’ show, was reported missing on February 1, 2026, after her family members checked on her due to her absence from a church service. Authorities stated that she was likely kidnapped in the early morning hours, as her pacemaker lost connection with her phone around 2:30 AM, suggesting that the device was out of range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, the anchor of NBC’s ‘Today’ show, was reported missing on February 1, 2026, after her family members checked on her due to her absence from a church service. Authorities stated that she was likely kidnapped in the early morning hours, as her pacemaker lost connection with her phone around 2:30 AM, suggesting that the device was out of range. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} More than two and a half months have passed since the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance commenced, yet no suspects have been identified thus far, and the search continues. DNA analysis may solve the Nancy Guthrie case, says ex-CIA officer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than two and a half months have passed since the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance commenced, yet no suspects have been identified thus far, and the search continues. DNA analysis may solve the Nancy Guthrie case, says ex-CIA officer {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DNA testing could play a crucial role in the investigation, stated Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI Special Agent, during her appearance on "Elizabeth Vargas Reports" on Friday.

“We need this information to be able to rule people out or rule people in, in this case. So, in a case like this, where we really actually don’t have a lot of digital forensic evidence, which obviously the FBI is very good at, really, this becomes very, very important,” Walder told NewsNation.

“We have a clear lack of video forensic evidence, as we have seen, as well as really phone and those kinds of forensic evidence, and so I think in this case, there’s no question that that hair is going to be important in terms of ruling whomever that is in or out, and the FBI is going to probably have to investigate if they can get a hook on who it is,” she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON