Nancy Guthrie probe update: Man seeks $2.5 million claim against Pima County, here's why

A man asserting that he was unjustly detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is seeking $2.5 million from Pima County.

Carlos Palazuelos is seeking $2.5 million from Pima County, claiming unjust detention related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (via REUTERS)

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A law firm based in Phoenix has submitted a notice of claim this week, which is a formal document required before initiating a lawsuit against the government, targeting the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Chris Nanos, and Detective Earl Gieron, as per ABC15.

The submission was filed on behalf of Carlos Palazuelos, who asserts that he was unjustly detained at gunpoint during the inquiry into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother in February.

Carlos Palazuelos, two others file notice of claim

According to Carlos, he was held for approximately 7 to 8 hours before being released without any charges. The notice was additionally filed on behalf of two of his family members, who were also part of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The submission was filed on behalf of Carlos Palazuelos, who asserts that he was unjustly detained at gunpoint during the inquiry into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother in February. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The submission was filed on behalf of Carlos Palazuelos, who asserts that he was unjustly detained at gunpoint during the inquiry into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother in February. {{/usCountry}}

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Carlos reports that he was held for approximately 7 to 8 hours before being released without any charges. The notice was additionally filed on behalf of two of his family members, who were also part of the incident.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Disturbing incident sparks new theory, ‘Someone obsessed with Savannah’

Carlos Palazuelos' lawyer speaks out

Palazuelos' legal representative has urged the sheriff's office to officially exonerate his client, contending that the family is still grappling with the repercussions of the investigation several months later.

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This legal motion represents the most recent update in the case of Guthrie, who went missing from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. Despite extensive search efforts over the past months, the 84-year-old has yet to be located, and the investigation continues to be active.

Savannah Guthrie issues another plea as probe for mom continues

Earlier this week, Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, who is a co-anchor on Today, posted another heartfelt video on Instagram urging anyone with information about her mother's disappearance to come forward. "It has been months since our mom was taken from us," Savannah said

“Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end.”

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She also directed her message to the individual she suspects knows her mother's whereabouts, stating, “So I'm asking you, begging you to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her.”

According to Arizona law, the county has a period of 60 days to respond to the notice of claim before it is deemed rejected.