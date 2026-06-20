Nancy Guthrie update: New theory emerges on identity of suspect caught on doorbell cam: ‘the ball has been dropped’

Nancy Guthrie update: A former FBI agent has proposed her theory concerning the identity of the masked figure recorded by Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

Nancy Guthrie's mother remains missing as DNA analysis yields no leads.(X/@CriminalNetworX)

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As the search for TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie's mother nears the five-month milestone on July 1, it remains ongoing. The 84-year-old woman disappeared on February 1. Authorities have not yet identified any persons of interest in the case. In February, the FBI released doorbell footage obtained from Nancy's home in Tucson, Arizona, along with still images of a masked, armed person who was seen on her front porch.

The person was attired in gloves, held a backpack, and donned a gun holster while obstructing the camera. Investigators collected DNA from the gloves and forwarded it for analysis; however, no match was identified in the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). The Pima County Department, in partnership with the FBI regarding Nancy's case, revealed intentions to utilize investigative genetic genealogy to analyze the DNA evidence. There have been no updates regarding whether this method has produced any leads.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Expert gives update as new leads emerge amid Mexican search group probe, ‘If I were a betting man…’ Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent tears into law enforcement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Expert gives update as new leads emerge amid Mexican search group probe, ‘If I were a betting man…’ Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent tears into law enforcement {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has taken to X (previously known as Twitter) to express her concerns regarding the investigation and to point out the lack of information available about the case. Coffindaffer has been closely following the developments and sharing updates on her X account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has taken to X (previously known as Twitter) to express her concerns regarding the investigation and to point out the lack of information available about the case. Coffindaffer has been closely following the developments and sharing updates on her X account. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In her latest post on Thursday, June 18, she remarked that “[Law Enforcement] and the FBI are making no sense.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her latest post on Thursday, June 18, she remarked that “[Law Enforcement] and the FBI are making no sense.” {{/usCountry}}

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"Where is the enhanced photo of Porch guy. It exists. Why not share with the public for their help?" Coffindaffer asked. “Billboards: Why is Nancy's face on them? Put Porch Guy's face and add Spanish if you want more of the public's help. Or do you know who porch Guy is?”

The expert further mentioned that if there is any lingering uncertainty, they ought to seek help from the public.

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Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent makes 3 requests

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In her message, Coffindaffer also posed inquiries regarding the vehicles located near Nancy's residence and expressed her concern as to why, after a span of four months, there has been no information released concerning any traffic or Ring/Nest camera recordings. She further pointed out that there have been no searches conducted since the second day, and that there has been no communication with Mexican authorities from the outset.

She ended her message with three urgent requests, saying: "Release the enhanced photos. Change the billboards. Commence searching the desert."

Coffindaffer's social media update coincides with a report from a Mexico-based volunteer search organization, Buscando Corazones, which recently disclosed that they received an anonymous tip suggesting that Nancy may be buried in one of the streams in the area referred to as Mariposa, Mexico.

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The group's earlier searches yielded no results. However, they have committed to persisting in their efforts and exploring new sites in the region.

Meanwhile, a Pima County official stated that this investigation is still active and ongoing, and they will persist in pursuing any credible information.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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