Nancy Guthrie's abductor used ‘flower pots’ to open doors? New details emerge about smashed cameras and lights
Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, broadcaster and podcaster Ashleigh Banfield has made fresh claims about how the potential abductor entered the Tucson home.
Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, broadcaster and podcaster Ashleigh Banfield said that sources told her that the potential abductor used flower pots at the Tucson home to prop open two rear doors and a back gate. Banfield made the claim on day 58 of the investigation.
On her Drop Dead Serious programme, Banfield noted that Savannah Guthrie said twice on her ‘Today’ show interview with Hoda Kotb that two back doors were “propped open.” “This sounded very different than the source that I had,” Banfield said, adding that her initial report was that the back door was “wide open” rather than just unlocked.
“So, that's one big earth-shattering piece of information that I was able to determine after talking to several sources in law enforcement,” said Banfield, adding that a “very high-level source” told her that several security cameras and lights at the home had been smashed.
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The flower pots and smashed cameras are claims from Banfield’s sources, and have not been confirmed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.
Savannah Guthrie’s interview
Savannah recently appeared for her first interview after her mother’s disappearance. After Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah took a long break from her job as the ‘Today’ show host. She has now finally returned to the morning show for her first televised interview since the nightmare began.
Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases
"We are in agony. It is unbearable," Savannah said in a preview for the sit-down. "I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."
Nancy was last seen just before 10 pm on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. No suspect has been named in Nancy’s disappearance yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More