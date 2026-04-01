Nancy Guthrie's abductor used ‘flower pots’ to open doors? New details emerge about smashed cameras and lights

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, broadcaster and podcaster Ashleigh Banfield said that sources told her that the potential abductor used flower pots at the Tucson home to prop open two rear doors and a back gate. Banfield made the claim on day 58 of the investigation. An aerial view shows the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

On her Drop Dead Serious programme, Banfield noted that Savannah Guthrie said twice on her ‘Today’ show interview with Hoda Kotb that two back doors were “propped open.” “This sounded very different than the source that I had,” Banfield said, adding that her initial report was that the back door was “wide open” rather than just unlocked.

“So, that's one big earth-shattering piece of information that I was able to determine after talking to several sources in law enforcement,” said Banfield, adding that a “very high-level source” told her that several security cameras and lights at the home had been smashed.

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The flower pots and smashed cameras are claims from Banfield’s sources, and have not been confirmed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.

Savannah Guthrie’s interview Savannah recently appeared for her first interview after her mother’s disappearance. After Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah took a long break from her job as the ‘Today’ show host. She has now finally returned to the morning show for her first televised interview since the nightmare began.

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"We are in agony. It is unbearable," Savannah said in a preview for the sit-down. "I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

Nancy was last seen just before 10 pm on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. No suspect has been named in Nancy’s disappearance yet.