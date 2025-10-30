Naomi Seibt: Why German activist, Europe’s ‘Anti-Greta,’ wants US asylum: ‘Persecution, death threats from Antifa’

German activist Naomi Seibt, known as Europe’s “Anti-Greta,” has applied for asylum in the US. In a video posted on social media, the 25-year-old said she faces government repression and threats in Germany because of her views on climate change, migration and free speech. Naomi Seibt: Why German activist, Europe’s ‘Anti-Greta,’ wants US asylum(@SeibtNaomi/X)

Seibt filed the request under Section 208 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. In a statement to Fox News Digital, she said her “goal is to become an American citizen” and that in her home country, she is afraid of being exposed to “imprisonment or physical harm.”

‘I continue to receive death threats from Antifa’

In a video shared on X, Seibt said she is the “first European to seek asylum in the United States of America under President Trump's new proposal for a refugee mandate, because I am facing persecution in my home country Germany for my political views, for my support for the AfD party, the only opposition party in Germany, and most importantly for my advocacy for free speech.”

“I have become the target of severe government and intelligence surveillance and harassment. My communications have been intercepted and my family has been stalked by reporters for the state media for whom we pay taxes and I continue to receive death threats from Antifa,” Seibt said, adding that police had refused to help her.

She added, “President Trump has correctly identified Antifa as a terrorist organisation but meanwhile the German government silently condone these attacks on their own citizens as if they are soldiers for their agenda.”

Seibt said that the Europe is becoming a “breeding ground for tyranny,” but in contrast, America “still treats the right to free speech as sacred”. “The reason why the German government and intelligence gained an interest in me is because I was the very first young English-speaking influencer to openly align with the AfD party, right of centre political views and most importantly I supported President Trump since he came down the golden escalator in 2015 and announced that he was running for president,” she said. “Trump's election victory was the crack in the matrix that terrified globalist tyrants and now I am the bridge between Germany and the MAGA movement which the European Union desperately wants to burn.”

Siebt added, “I am seeking protection under the United States government to expose the truth about the tyranny of Germany and the European Union who have made the MAGA administration their enemies. And I encourage everybody in Europe to stand up for what MAGA represents and turn it into MEGA.”

Support from Elon Musk

Seibt has said that her political viewpoints and activism efforts caught Elon Musk's attention, as reported by Fox News Digital. "I made a post during the European elections in June 2024, where I said, "My name is Naomi Seibt, and I'm voting for the AfD." That was the very first time that Elon Musk himself interacted with me," Seibt said.

Seibt claimed that Musk is aware of the danger in Europe, and has offered her support. "Over the course of last year, I was obviously retweeted a lot by Elon Musk, and I interacted with him personally in private messages just about what’s going on in Germany," she said. "Elon has been terrified of going to Europe and knows that there is an extremely high threat and has confirmed this to me personally. That’s when I made the decision to apply for asylum myself. He gave me his approval for that."

Seibt added, "As soon as I would leave the United States of America, I would be at great risk of being arrested for my free speech. I have explained most of these things to Elon and keep him updated every now and then on what's going on, and so he is quite aware.”