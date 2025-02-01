NASA's Sunita Williams speaks out as Trump tasks Elon Musk to bring back stranded astronauts; ‘We initially thought it…’

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is stuck in space for past eight months, disclosed that she has lost the capacity to execute a number of fundamental tasks. Indian-American Sunita Williams, 59, was supposed to stay on the ISS for eight days with her crewmate, Barry Wilmore, 62. However, the Boeing capsule they were aboard was hit with several technical problems.(AP)

Speaking about how it feels after spending 234 days in microgravity, Williams acknowledged last week that she doesn't know what it's like to walk.

During a Monday video conference with classmates at Needham High School in Massachusetts, she, as per Daily Mail, declared, “I haven't laid down.”

“I've been up here long enough, right now I've been trying to remember what it's like to walk. I haven't walked. I haven't sat down.”

“You can just close your eyes and float where you are right here. We initially thought it might be around a month, but the extension turned out to be quite different,” she added.

Indian-American Williams, 59, was supposed to stay on the ISS for eight days with her crewmate, Barry Wilmore, 62. However, the Boeing capsule they were aboard was hit with several technical problems.

The capsule subsequently returned empty to Earth. According to the latest information from NASA, the two astronauts are stranded on the ISS until at least late March, when they can board SpaceX's Crew-9 spaceship to fly home.

Trump gives key task to Musk

This comes as President Donald Trump recently blasted Joe Biden, saying that the “two brave astronauts” were “virtually abandoned” by his administration. He asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to "go get" them home.

“Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe,” Trump stated. “Good luck Elon!!!”

Williams and Willmore will be retrieved “as soon as possible,” Musk reacted to Trump's post.

What to know about Musk's mission to bring back astronauts?

Before Trump's directive, Musk's SpaceX was already assigned to bring back Williams and Wilmore from the ISS after Boeing's Starliner malfunctioned in orbit.

The capsule suffered thruster issues and helium leaks prior to, during, and after its launch. In August 2024, NASA declared that Starliner was not suitable for safely returning the astronauts to Earth, and that the two astronauts would instead take a ride on SpaceX's Crew-9 capsule, which is stationed at the International Space Station.

In December, NASA revised their mission timeline, which initially stated that Crew-9 would come home as early as February.