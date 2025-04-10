Menu Explore
Why stock market is down today and will a Nasdaq circuit breaker be placed | Explained

ByYash Nitish Bajaj | Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 10, 2025 10:32 PM IST

The US stock market had a choppy first hour on Thursday with Dow Jones falling as much as 2,150 points, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq down between 6.5% to 7%.

The US stock market had a choppy first hour on Thursday with Dow Jones falling as much as 2,150 points, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq down between 6.5% to 7%. This comes after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the consumer price inflation report, stating that inflation eased more than expected in March.

The US stock market was down on Thursday(Bloomberg)
The US stock market was down on Thursday(Bloomberg)

As almost all major stocks plummeted, several investors wondered if a circuit breaker would be placed on the Nasdaq. A circuit breaker is triggered when the S&P 500 index declines by a certain percentage within a single trading session. The three stages are: Level 1 (7% decline), Level 2 (13% decline), and Level 3 (20% decline). Trading halts for 15 minutes if the drop occurs before 3:25 PM ET for Levels 1 and 2, and for the remainder of the day if it's a Level 3 drop at any time.

As of 9:56 AM PDT (12:56 PM ET), we are still early in the trading session, which runs from 9:30 AM ET to 4:00 PM ET. The Dow Jones is down 5.15%, while the S&P 500 has dropped 5.75%. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1,131.9 points, or 6.61%.

A Level 1 circuit breaker is triggered if the S&P 500 falls 7% from the prior day's close. If the index does have a 7% decline, trading could be halted for 15 minutes.

Will a circuit breaker be triggered?

Yes, it is likely, that the S&P 500 will reach or exceed a 7% decline. For Levels 2 (13%) and 3 (20%), the current decline (up to 7%) is still far from those thresholds.

