National Tin Can Day: All you need to know about the January 19 holiday

National Tin Can Day is celebrated every year on January 19 in honour of “one of the greatest inventions in the 1800s.” The holiday marks the usefulness of tin cans that allowed people to store and preserve food for longer periods. It also commemorates the first US patent of tin cans for canning and preserving food. As people from all walks of life come together to celebrate the holiday, here's all you need to know: Happy National Tin Can Day

National Tin Can Day: History and significance

From being used as a solution for storing food during wars to first being patented in the UK in 1810, tin cans have a rich history. During the war-hit times in the Napolean era, the French Directory offered a 12,000 franc prize for a breakthrough in the preservation of food.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

This opportunity was seized by Nicholas Appert, a Paris chef who dedicated his life to the groundbreaking invention of tin cans. Later on, in 1810, British merchant Peter Durand received the first patent for tin cans to preserve food. Three years later, Bryan Donkin and John Hall set up the first commercial canning factory in England.

While tin cans have long been in use, it wasn't until 1825 on this day that they were patented in the US. Ezra Daggett and Thomas Kensett of New York were the first Americans to receive a patent for tin cans for the preservation of food. Fast forward to today, tin cans are a staple in almost every household, allowing people to store food without it being spoilt for longer durations.

Why is National Tin Can Day celebrated?

Although the official origins of this holiday are unknown as it is largely unofficial, National Tin Can Day commemorates the work of Appert, who is also referred to as the “father of canning.” It is also observed in honour of the first US patent of tin cans for storage and preservation purposes.

How to celebrate National Tin Can Day?

One of the best days to celebrate the January 19 holiday is to cherish its legacy by educating people about the history of tin cans. You can also get crafty by creating art projects using tin cans. This day is the perfect opportunity for children to express their creativity, allowing quality time with their parents.

Additionally, you can also gift tin cans to your loved ones. While you can give out new tin cans, you can also fill them with goodies and their favourite delicacies to make the day more memorable.