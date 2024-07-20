Netflix drops its basic plan with no ads in the US: Check out the remaining plans

Streaming giant Netflix is about to drop its basic plan of $11.99 with no advertisements which could shift most of its viewers to their ad-supported plan which is cheaper. The company has already issued the plan cancellation in the UK and Canada. Netflix announced on Thursday that they are cancelling the plan in the USA and France. The company stopped offering the basic plan in July 2023 and not displayed in the Plan and Pricing section. Previously, the customers were allowed to keep the basic plan so long they did not change or cancel their ongoing plan. Netflix drops its basic plan of $11.99 per month for its subscribers in the US and France. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)(AFP)

Netflix drops its basic plan with no ads

The customers operating on the basic plan of Netflix will have to opt for a new plan. The company has sent out emails to the customers to inform the same. The co-CEO of the company, Greg Peters discussed the $6.99 per month with ads offered to the customers hold a strong potential in a video conference on Thursday.

He said, “Essentially, we're providing them a better experience: two streams versus one. We've got higher definition. We got downloads. And, of course, all at a lower price. And for members who don't want that ads experience, they, of course, can choose our ad-free Standard or Premium plans," as reported by USA Today.

According to Netflix’s second-quarter reports, the company brought in 8 million subscribers with it stopped performing shows such as Bridgerton, Baby Reindeer and The Roast of Tom Brady.

What other Netflix plans are available?

While the basic $11.99 per month plan is off the table, Netflix has other plans in store for its customer base. Customers can enjoy the Standard with Ads plan with a subscription of $6.99 per month with 2 supported devices at the same time, a download option on 2 devices along with Full HD quality.

The Standard plan with $15.99 per month customers can watch videos in Full HD and download them on up to 2 supported devices simultaneously. Additionally, there's an option to add one extra member who does not live with you for an additional $7.99 per month.

Netflix’s Premium plan is priced at $22.99 where subscribers can enjoy videos in 4K quality on 4 devices and the option to download on 6 supported devices. Additionally, there’s an option to add two extra members who do not live with you for an additional $7.99 per month.