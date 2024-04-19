Netizens claim US is denying permanent residency just based on ‘ethnicity’, US Senator's old video backs it

United States, as a habitat for immigrants, provides multiple routes for individuals on a legal basis to receive a permit, which is frequently referred to as a “Green Card.” Family sponsorship, employment, refugee or asylum status or diversity lottery are examples of pathways that can connect immigrants with the United States. Utah Sen Mike Lee clearly says that a German gets faster Green Card issuance than an Indian.(X/File)

All qualifications for immigration to the U.S., as described by immigration laws and which adhere both to the “non-discriminatory” principle and standards of equality, determine the possibility for the holder to stay permanently in the country.

But some netizens are posting on X (formerly Twitter) claiming it's not actually “non-discriminatory”; they are denying permanent residency just based on ethnicity.

“Almost two million individuals currently working in America are denied US permanent residency or the ability to travel based solely on their ethnicity,” on netizen in particular posted.

“If they die, their kids are deported. When their kids grow up, they are deported if they don’t get their own visa.”

What Utah Sen' says in that 45s long video

Supporting its claim, the X user attached a video of Utah Senator Mike Lee. In the video, the senator can be heard addressing the country cap issue.

“One from India and the other from Germany, with the exact same skills, exact same degrees and the exact same job experience, applied at the same hour and same day, for an employment-based Green Card-the German might wait maybe twelve months to receive a Green Card well the Indian applicant will almost certainly wait a decade or far more,” he stated.

While condemning this discrimination, the Utah Sen. said, “This kind of system is anti-ethical to American values and the interest our country has in recruiting the very best and very brightest.”

“Someone who got approved for something in 2023 shouldn't be getting it before someone who got approved for the same thing in 2012. It's a shame we still have to make this argument in 2024. #RemoveCountryCap,” one user poured his frustration.

Another piped in, “Its not a decade, that misconception gets repeated over and over again, its over 130 year wait now. Number of people in waitlist is 1m and 8k issued every year.”

“other than having to wait in a separate and not equal much longer ethnically segregated line for a green card,” one chimed in.

Table shows the country-based backlog(DHS)

Another one called the US visa, and working system-“Documented slaves” and nothing else.

