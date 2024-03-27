‘Never Neverland’: Trump ridicules Ronna McDaniel after ouster from ‘Fake News’ NBC

Soon after NBC announced the dismissal of former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, former US President Donald Trump mocked her as she was shown the door less than a week after joining. Donald Trump reacted to former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel's NBC ouster.(AP)

Her contract was terminated following an uproar on NBC, with many employees questioning the firm's decision to hire a Republican. The critics of McDaniel pointed out her role in Trump's attempt to nullify the 2020 election.

She resigned as chairman of the RNC earlier this year after facing pressure from Trump and his allies.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump on Tuesday wrote: “Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC. She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear.”

Stressing that her ouster has left her in a “very strange place”, Trump targeted her saying, "It’s called NEVER NEVERLAND and it’s not a place you want to be.”

Trump has frequently assailed NBC News and even threatened to conduct a 'treason' inquiry if reelected to the White House.

On Truth Social, he described NBC's top executives as "weak," adding that they were "broken and embarrassed by low ratings." He concluded his post by emphasising the importance of restoring a " free and fair press."

Did Ronna McDaniel react to her NBC ouster?

According to the media outlet, NBCUniversal News Group head Cesar Conde addressed the "legitimate concerns" of his company's employees. He stated that McDaniel's appointment "undermines the goal of being cohesive and aligned."

Conde further accepted full responsibility of her hiring and even apologised to the staff members "who felt we let them down".

On Sunday, McDaniel appeared on NBC's flagship Meet the Press show and stated that Joe Biden had won the presidential election in 2020 "fair and square".

She, however, added that it was "fair to say" there were issues in the battleground states during the 2020 elections. She even endorsed Trump's election fraud lie, which ultimately led to Capitol riots.

McDaniel is yet to comment on her ouster.