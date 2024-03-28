New Guardians of the Galaxy skins coming to Fortnite, leaks reveal

Fortnite players, get ready for an intergalactic crossover! Fortnite's X Guardians of the Galaxy is set to bring skins, emotes, and many more(X/joeriwagner)

Several leaks have revealed that three Guardians of the Galaxy skins are on their way to the creative battle royale world. These skins will feature fan-favourite characters: Drax, Groot, and Mantis. While an official release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s likely that these cosmic heroes will join the Fortnite universe in the coming months.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

LEGO Fortnite update hints at the crossover

The crossover was partially unveiled through a recent LEGO Fortnite update that went live on March 26. Eagle-eyed fans spotted LEGO versions of Drax and Groot in the patch’s key art. This intricate update introduced three new vehicle builds for LEGO enthusiasts to unlock and customize. But the real excitement lies in the arrival of the Guardians' skins.

ALSO READ| What is Melanoma? Very rare type of skin cancer that Fortnite star Ninja diagnosed with

The Guardians skins revealed

Thanks to notorious Fortnite leaker Hypex and iFireMonkey, we now have a glimpse of what to expect. The regular Fortnite versions of the three Guardians skins have been showcased, complete with their back blings and harvesting tools:

Drax skin: Drax appears in his usual outfit, and his pickaxe is none other than Drax’s Blades. He also carries the matching Drax’s Blades back bling.

Groot skin: Young Adult Groot is depicted in his bulky, athletic stage. His pickaxe, the Flora Colossus Fist, packs a punch. And of course, he has his trusty Groot’s Gamepad back bling.

Mantis skin: Mantis’ skin features her iconic antennas, which periodically flicker on and off with light. Her pickaxe, the Insectoid Claws. Completing her ensemble is the Lil Abilisk back bling.

Emotes and the Bundle: But that’s not all! Alongside these skins, Fortnite will introduce two new emotes:

Potted Groot dance: Because who wouldn’t want to dance like a tiny potted tree?

Zargnut invisibility: A mysterious emote that adds an element of surprise.

Leakers suggest that these items will be part of a bundle available for purchase with real money, rather than the in-game currency V-Bucks. Longtime players may recall that Fortnite previously featured a Groot skin, which could be unlocked through a battle pass.

ALSO READ| Twitch streamer Ninja's fans extend support after cancer diagnosis: ‘So thankful you caught this early’

The return of Marvel characters to Fortnite is likely a pleasant surprise for fans. However, there’s more to the story. In February, Disney and Epic Games announced a groundbreaking partnership. Disney invested a whopping $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic. Together, they’re working on a new games and entertainment universe that could be accessible from within the Fortnite launcher. Imagine exploring a world where Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar collide!

And that’s not all—leakers have spilled the beans on another exciting collaboration: Nike is joining the Fortnite party. The upcoming Airphoria Volume 2 bundle promises even more skins and surprises.