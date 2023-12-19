close_game
New York and Vermont floods have closed these major roadways: Complete list below

New York and Vermont floods have closed these major roadways: Complete list below

By Jahanvi Sharma
Dec 19, 2023 06:48 PM IST

Many major roadways in Vermont and New York have been closed due to the ongoing heavy rains and river flooding. Read more below.

Many major roadways in Vermont and New York have been closed due to the ongoing heavy rains and river flooding.

Below is a list of active road closures and other alerts from Monday's heavy rainfall and subsequent floods.
Below is a list of active road closures and other alerts from Monday's heavy rainfall and subsequent floods.

Vermont-

Addison County:

Shard Villa & 3 Mile Bridge Road from Rt. 7 to Halladay Road in Middlebury - Closed

3 Mile Bridge Rd on Shard Villa to Middlebury town line - Closed

Blake Roy Rd in Middlebury - Closed

VT-22A between Orwell and Shoreham - Closed

VT 12A in Roxbury at train underpass - Closed

Caledonia County

VT 122 at the intersection of US 5 in Lyndon - Closed

US 2 in St. Johnsbury - Closed due to mud slide

Route 5 near Petti Co Jct. in St Johnsbury blocked due to mud slide

US 2 in St. Johnsbury between Bay Street and VT Route 18 - Closed

US 5 in St. Johnsbury between Hospital Drive and Tremont Street - Closed

Chittenden County

VT 128 in Essex between Irene Ave and Weed Rd - Closed

Route 2 in Richmond between Bridge St and Cochran Rd - Closed

Bridge Street in Richmond - Closed

N. Williston Road in Williston at the Essex Town Line - Closed

Sunset Hill at Old Creamery Rd in Williston - Closed

Gov. Chittenden Rd off Route 2 in Williston - Closed

River Cove Rd in Williston near S. Burlington town line - Closed

National Guard Avenue in South Burlington - Closed

Hinesburg Road near Wright Court in S. Burlington - heavy flooding, but still open

US-7 in Milton from Barnum Street to Main Street - Closed

Franklin County

VT-118 in Berkshire between Perley Rd and Prive Hill Road - Closed

Fletcher Rd between River Rd. and Boissoneault Rd in Fairfax - Down to one lane

460 – 694 Goose Pond Rd. in Fairfax - Closed

245 Hunt Street to the end of the road in Fairfax - Closed

198 River Road to intersection of Shepardson Hollow Rd in Fairfax - Closed

VT-105 in Sheldon at State Park Road - Closed

Lamoille County

VT-109 in Jeffersonville between VT-108 and Hogback Rd in Waterville - Closed

Wrong Way Bridge in Cambridge - Closed

VT-15 in Cambridge between Jefferson Village and Cambridge Village - Closed

VT-15 in Johnson near the LVRT - Closed

VT-15 in Johnson near Foote Brook Road - Closed

Orange County

VT 14 in Randolph between S. Randolph Rd and Kingsbury Rd - Closed

Orleans County

VT-100 from East Hill Rd to River Rd in Troy - Closed

VT-100 in Troy between VT-101 and Loop Rd - Closed

VT-16 in Barton at Roaring Brook Rd - Closed

Washington County

US 303 in Barre between the East Barre Roundabout and the Barry City Line - Closed

US-302 in Orange/Barre Town between East Barre Roundabout (VT-110 and E Cobble Hill intersection) and Reservoir Rd - Closed

VT 12 in Berlin between Gladden Rd and Browns Mill Rd - Closed

VT-12 in Berlin by Weston St - Closed

Vt-14 in Hardwick between Carey Rd and Marshall St - Closed

60 State Street parking lot in Montpelier- Closed

Route 100B in Moretown from Stevens Brook Rd to Freeman Hill - Closed

Wardbook Road in Moretown - Closed

River Road in Moretown - Closed

Mountain Road in Moretown - Closed

Pony Farm Road in Moretown - Closed

Meador Road at Mad Bush Lodge in Waitsfield - Closed

US 2 in Waterbury between the Roundabout and Winooski St - Closed

Windham County

State Forest Road from Townshend State Park to Redwing Farm - Closed

Windsor County

Ethan Allen Road in Chester - Closed

Route 100/103 in Ludlow - Closed

Route 14 in Sharon - Closed

VT 106 in Perkinsville between VT 131 and Little Ascutney Rd - Closed

New York-

Essex County

NY-73 WB between Keene and Northcountry School Way in North Elba - Closed

Bradford Hill Road in Crown Point - Closed

Buck Mountain Road in Crown Point - Closed

Stoney Lonesome Road in Crown Point - Closed

Old Furnace Road in Crown Point from Hog back to Schroon Lake Line - Closed

Route 9 in Elizabethtown in both directions between NY-73 and High Street - Closed

County Route 8 in Elizabethtown from Route 9 to Brainersfordge - Closed

Water Street in Elizabethtown - Closed

Spear Road in Essex - Closed

Hurricane Road in Keene - Closed

NY Route 9N from Jay to Ausable - Closed

Hesseltine Road in Jay - Closed

Styles Brook Road in Jay - Closed

Airport Road in Keene - Closed

Holt Road in Keene- Closed

Hurricane Road in Keene - Closed

Trout Brook Road in Minerva - Closed

Ensign Pond Road in Moriah - Closed

Witherbee Road in Moriah from Tracey Road to Silver Hill Road - Closed

Elk Lake Road in North Hudson - Closed

Ensign Pond Road in North Hudson - Closed

Tracy Road in North Hudson - Closed

Alder Meadow Road in Schroon - Closed

Beech Hill Road in Schroon - Closed

Hoffman Road in Schroon - Closed

Letsonville Road in Schroon - Closed

McMahon Road in Westport - Closed

Merriam Forge Road in Westport - Closed

Mountain Spring Road in Westport - Closed

Taylor Road in Westport - Closed

Franklin County

US 11 in Bangor in both directions between Gallop Road and County Road 53 - Closed

