New York and Vermont floods have closed these major roadways: Complete list below

Many major roadways in Vermont and New York have been closed due to the ongoing heavy rains and river flooding. Below is a list of active road closures and other alerts from Monday's heavy rainfall and subsequent floods. Below is a list of active road closures and other alerts from Monday's heavy rainfall and subsequent floods.

Vermont-

Addison County:

Shard Villa & 3 Mile Bridge Road from Rt. 7 to Halladay Road in Middlebury - Closed

3 Mile Bridge Rd on Shard Villa to Middlebury town line - Closed

Blake Roy Rd in Middlebury - Closed

VT-22A between Orwell and Shoreham - Closed

VT 12A in Roxbury at train underpass - Closed

Caledonia County

VT 122 at the intersection of US 5 in Lyndon - Closed

US 2 in St. Johnsbury - Closed due to mud slide

Route 5 near Petti Co Jct. in St Johnsbury blocked due to mud slide

US 2 in St. Johnsbury between Bay Street and VT Route 18 - Closed

US 5 in St. Johnsbury between Hospital Drive and Tremont Street - Closed

Chittenden County

VT 128 in Essex between Irene Ave and Weed Rd - Closed

Route 2 in Richmond between Bridge St and Cochran Rd - Closed

Bridge Street in Richmond - Closed

N. Williston Road in Williston at the Essex Town Line - Closed

Sunset Hill at Old Creamery Rd in Williston - Closed

Gov. Chittenden Rd off Route 2 in Williston - Closed

River Cove Rd in Williston near S. Burlington town line - Closed

National Guard Avenue in South Burlington - Closed

Hinesburg Road near Wright Court in S. Burlington - heavy flooding, but still open

US-7 in Milton from Barnum Street to Main Street - Closed

Franklin County

VT-118 in Berkshire between Perley Rd and Prive Hill Road - Closed

Fletcher Rd between River Rd. and Boissoneault Rd in Fairfax - Down to one lane

460 – 694 Goose Pond Rd. in Fairfax - Closed

245 Hunt Street to the end of the road in Fairfax - Closed

198 River Road to intersection of Shepardson Hollow Rd in Fairfax - Closed

VT-105 in Sheldon at State Park Road - Closed

Lamoille County

VT-109 in Jeffersonville between VT-108 and Hogback Rd in Waterville - Closed

Wrong Way Bridge in Cambridge - Closed

VT-15 in Cambridge between Jefferson Village and Cambridge Village - Closed

VT-15 in Johnson near the LVRT - Closed

VT-15 in Johnson near Foote Brook Road - Closed

Orange County

VT 14 in Randolph between S. Randolph Rd and Kingsbury Rd - Closed

Orleans County

VT-100 from East Hill Rd to River Rd in Troy - Closed

VT-100 in Troy between VT-101 and Loop Rd - Closed

VT-16 in Barton at Roaring Brook Rd - Closed

Washington County

US 303 in Barre between the East Barre Roundabout and the Barry City Line - Closed

US-302 in Orange/Barre Town between East Barre Roundabout (VT-110 and E Cobble Hill intersection) and Reservoir Rd - Closed

VT 12 in Berlin between Gladden Rd and Browns Mill Rd - Closed

VT-12 in Berlin by Weston St - Closed

Vt-14 in Hardwick between Carey Rd and Marshall St - Closed

60 State Street parking lot in Montpelier- Closed

Route 100B in Moretown from Stevens Brook Rd to Freeman Hill - Closed

Wardbook Road in Moretown - Closed

River Road in Moretown - Closed

Mountain Road in Moretown - Closed

Pony Farm Road in Moretown - Closed

Meador Road at Mad Bush Lodge in Waitsfield - Closed

US 2 in Waterbury between the Roundabout and Winooski St - Closed

Windham County

State Forest Road from Townshend State Park to Redwing Farm - Closed

Windsor County

Ethan Allen Road in Chester - Closed

Route 100/103 in Ludlow - Closed

Route 14 in Sharon - Closed

VT 106 in Perkinsville between VT 131 and Little Ascutney Rd - Closed

New York-

Essex County

NY-73 WB between Keene and Northcountry School Way in North Elba - Closed

Bradford Hill Road in Crown Point - Closed

Buck Mountain Road in Crown Point - Closed

Stoney Lonesome Road in Crown Point - Closed

Old Furnace Road in Crown Point from Hog back to Schroon Lake Line - Closed

Route 9 in Elizabethtown in both directions between NY-73 and High Street - Closed

County Route 8 in Elizabethtown from Route 9 to Brainersfordge - Closed

Water Street in Elizabethtown - Closed

Spear Road in Essex - Closed

Hurricane Road in Keene - Closed

NY Route 9N from Jay to Ausable - Closed

Hesseltine Road in Jay - Closed

Styles Brook Road in Jay - Closed

Airport Road in Keene - Closed

Holt Road in Keene- Closed

Hurricane Road in Keene - Closed

Trout Brook Road in Minerva - Closed

Ensign Pond Road in Moriah - Closed

Witherbee Road in Moriah from Tracey Road to Silver Hill Road - Closed

Elk Lake Road in North Hudson - Closed

Ensign Pond Road in North Hudson - Closed

Tracy Road in North Hudson - Closed

Alder Meadow Road in Schroon - Closed

Beech Hill Road in Schroon - Closed

Hoffman Road in Schroon - Closed

Letsonville Road in Schroon - Closed

McMahon Road in Westport - Closed

Merriam Forge Road in Westport - Closed

Mountain Spring Road in Westport - Closed

Taylor Road in Westport - Closed

Franklin County

US 11 in Bangor in both directions between Gallop Road and County Road 53 - Closed