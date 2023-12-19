New York and Vermont floods have closed these major roadways: Complete list below
Many major roadways in Vermont and New York have been closed due to the ongoing heavy rains and river flooding. Below is a list of active road closures and other alerts from Monday's heavy rainfall and subsequent floods.
Vermont-
Addison County:
Shard Villa & 3 Mile Bridge Road from Rt. 7 to Halladay Road in Middlebury - Closed
3 Mile Bridge Rd on Shard Villa to Middlebury town line - Closed
Blake Roy Rd in Middlebury - Closed
VT-22A between Orwell and Shoreham - Closed
VT 12A in Roxbury at train underpass - Closed
Caledonia County
VT 122 at the intersection of US 5 in Lyndon - Closed
US 2 in St. Johnsbury - Closed due to mud slide
Route 5 near Petti Co Jct. in St Johnsbury blocked due to mud slide
US 2 in St. Johnsbury between Bay Street and VT Route 18 - Closed
US 5 in St. Johnsbury between Hospital Drive and Tremont Street - Closed
Chittenden County
VT 128 in Essex between Irene Ave and Weed Rd - Closed
Route 2 in Richmond between Bridge St and Cochran Rd - Closed
Bridge Street in Richmond - Closed
N. Williston Road in Williston at the Essex Town Line - Closed
Sunset Hill at Old Creamery Rd in Williston - Closed
Gov. Chittenden Rd off Route 2 in Williston - Closed
River Cove Rd in Williston near S. Burlington town line - Closed
National Guard Avenue in South Burlington - Closed
Hinesburg Road near Wright Court in S. Burlington - heavy flooding, but still open
US-7 in Milton from Barnum Street to Main Street - Closed
Franklin County
VT-118 in Berkshire between Perley Rd and Prive Hill Road - Closed
Fletcher Rd between River Rd. and Boissoneault Rd in Fairfax - Down to one lane
460 – 694 Goose Pond Rd. in Fairfax - Closed
245 Hunt Street to the end of the road in Fairfax - Closed
198 River Road to intersection of Shepardson Hollow Rd in Fairfax - Closed
VT-105 in Sheldon at State Park Road - Closed
Lamoille County
VT-109 in Jeffersonville between VT-108 and Hogback Rd in Waterville - Closed
Wrong Way Bridge in Cambridge - Closed
VT-15 in Cambridge between Jefferson Village and Cambridge Village - Closed
VT-15 in Johnson near the LVRT - Closed
VT-15 in Johnson near Foote Brook Road - Closed
Orange County
VT 14 in Randolph between S. Randolph Rd and Kingsbury Rd - Closed
Orleans County
VT-100 from East Hill Rd to River Rd in Troy - Closed
VT-100 in Troy between VT-101 and Loop Rd - Closed
VT-16 in Barton at Roaring Brook Rd - Closed
Washington County
US 303 in Barre between the East Barre Roundabout and the Barry City Line - Closed
US-302 in Orange/Barre Town between East Barre Roundabout (VT-110 and E Cobble Hill intersection) and Reservoir Rd - Closed
VT 12 in Berlin between Gladden Rd and Browns Mill Rd - Closed
VT-12 in Berlin by Weston St - Closed
Vt-14 in Hardwick between Carey Rd and Marshall St - Closed
60 State Street parking lot in Montpelier- Closed
Route 100B in Moretown from Stevens Brook Rd to Freeman Hill - Closed
Wardbook Road in Moretown - Closed
River Road in Moretown - Closed
Mountain Road in Moretown - Closed
Pony Farm Road in Moretown - Closed
Meador Road at Mad Bush Lodge in Waitsfield - Closed
US 2 in Waterbury between the Roundabout and Winooski St - Closed
Windham County
State Forest Road from Townshend State Park to Redwing Farm - Closed
Windsor County
Ethan Allen Road in Chester - Closed
Route 100/103 in Ludlow - Closed
Route 14 in Sharon - Closed
VT 106 in Perkinsville between VT 131 and Little Ascutney Rd - Closed
New York-
Essex County
NY-73 WB between Keene and Northcountry School Way in North Elba - Closed
Bradford Hill Road in Crown Point - Closed
Buck Mountain Road in Crown Point - Closed
Stoney Lonesome Road in Crown Point - Closed
Old Furnace Road in Crown Point from Hog back to Schroon Lake Line - Closed
Route 9 in Elizabethtown in both directions between NY-73 and High Street - Closed
County Route 8 in Elizabethtown from Route 9 to Brainersfordge - Closed
Water Street in Elizabethtown - Closed
Spear Road in Essex - Closed
Hurricane Road in Keene - Closed
NY Route 9N from Jay to Ausable - Closed
Hesseltine Road in Jay - Closed
Styles Brook Road in Jay - Closed
Airport Road in Keene - Closed
Holt Road in Keene- Closed
Hurricane Road in Keene - Closed
Trout Brook Road in Minerva - Closed
Ensign Pond Road in Moriah - Closed
Witherbee Road in Moriah from Tracey Road to Silver Hill Road - Closed
Elk Lake Road in North Hudson - Closed
Ensign Pond Road in North Hudson - Closed
Tracy Road in North Hudson - Closed
Alder Meadow Road in Schroon - Closed
Beech Hill Road in Schroon - Closed
Hoffman Road in Schroon - Closed
Letsonville Road in Schroon - Closed
McMahon Road in Westport - Closed
Merriam Forge Road in Westport - Closed
Mountain Spring Road in Westport - Closed
Taylor Road in Westport - Closed
Franklin County
US 11 in Bangor in both directions between Gallop Road and County Road 53 - Closed