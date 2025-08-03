New York earthquake: Epicenter in New Jersey; check full list of areas hit

New York and New Jersey were rocked by an earthquake on Saturday. The 3.0 quake hit six miles beneath the ground in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, at 10:18 pm, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There are no reports of any damage yet. Image for representation.(Pixabay)

Several people went online to post about the tremors, and there are no reports of damage yet.

What people said about the earthquake

One person took to X to say “That is the second earthquake I’ve felt in my life. I live in New York I should not be feeling earthquakes.”

Another person shared a clip, which HT.com could not verify as being from this quake, where a light was shaking.

“Earthquake in Russia. And now an earthquake in New York,” the individual wrote, referring to the massive quake that triggered tsunami waves, some days back.

Which areas are affected by the earthquake

Residents of Jersey City, Bergen, Morris, Essex Counties and New York City complained about feeling tremors, as per Patch.

What authorities said about NY earthquake

NYC Emergency Management on X said “A magnitude 3.0 earthquake is reported to have occurred in or near New Jersey. Tremors may have been felt in parts of New York City. NYC Emergency Management is monitoring for impacts and coordinating with agency partners.”

They listed some recommended actions for people to follow.

“Be prepared for possible aftershocks. These may follow minutes, hours, or even days after the initial quake. No immediate protective action is needed unless you experienced damage. If you felt shaking, check for hazards such as shifted items, falling debris, or cracks,” they said.

“No major impacts reported at this time. Updates will follow if conditions change,” they added, besides listing numbers to contact – 311 for non-emergency damage and 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.