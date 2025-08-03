Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

New York earthquake: Epicenter in New Jersey; check full list of areas hit

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 08:32 am IST

A 3.0 earthquake hit six miles beneath the ground in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, at 10:18 pm, Saturday, as per the United States Geological Survey.

New York and New Jersey were rocked by an earthquake on Saturday. The 3.0 quake hit six miles beneath the ground in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, at 10:18 pm, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

There are no reports of any damage yet. Image for representation.(Pixabay)
There are no reports of any damage yet. Image for representation.(Pixabay)

Several people went online to post about the tremors, and there are no reports of damage yet.

What people said about the earthquake

One person took to X to say “That is the second earthquake I’ve felt in my life. I live in New York I should not be feeling earthquakes.”

Another person shared a clip, which HT.com could not verify as being from this quake, where a light was shaking.

“Earthquake in Russia. And now an earthquake in New York,” the individual wrote, referring to the massive quake that triggered tsunami waves, some days back.

Which areas are affected by the earthquake

Residents of Jersey City, Bergen, Morris, Essex Counties and New York City complained about feeling tremors, as per Patch.

What authorities said about NY earthquake

NYC Emergency Management on X said “A magnitude 3.0 earthquake is reported to have occurred in or near New Jersey. Tremors may have been felt in parts of New York City. NYC Emergency Management is monitoring for impacts and coordinating with agency partners.”

Also Read | After massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake in Kamchatka, fears rise over strategic Russian base

They listed some recommended actions for people to follow.

“Be prepared for possible aftershocks. These may follow minutes, hours, or even days after the initial quake. No immediate protective action is needed unless you experienced damage. If you felt shaking, check for hazards such as shifted items, falling debris, or cracks,” they said.

“No major impacts reported at this time. Updates will follow if conditions change,” they added, besides listing numbers to contact – 311 for non-emergency damage and 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / New York earthquake: Epicenter in New Jersey; check full list of areas hit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On