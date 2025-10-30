New York Governor Kathy Hochul declares state of emergency over potential SNAP food assistance freeze

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency as more than 42 million Americans with low income, which also includes 16 million children, who are dependent on SNAP benefits, prepare for a possible freeze in food assistance amid the ongoing government shutdown, as reported by ABC7. Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for 42 million low-income Americans. (Photo by ANDRES KUDACKI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

NY Gov Kathy Hochul declares food emergency

Hochul made the announcement on Thursday during a news conference. She said, “The Trump Administration is cutting food assistance off for three million New Yorkers, leaving our state to face an unprecedented public health crisis and hurting our grocers, bodegas and farmers along the way.” The New York Governor said, “Unlike Washington Republicans, I won't sit idly by as families struggle to put food on the table,” as reported by ABC7.

Hochul also unveiled $65 million in new state funding for emergency food assistance, aimed at providing 40 million meals to New Yorkers in need. In addition, she announced plans to deploy SUNY Empire State Service Corps members to assist food banks across the state.

She said, “Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have the power to stop this crisis - millions of families depend on it.”

The potential halt of SNAP benefits on November 1 is expected to directly affect program recipients and, according to some organizations, has already started to create ripple effects throughout the nation's food supply. In 2025, eligibility for SNAP requires that a family of four have a net income at or below the federal poverty threshold, roughly $31,0000 annually.