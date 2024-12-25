New York horror: Man held for injuring two in slashing rampage at Grand Central subway station

On Christmas Eve, a lunatic slashed a man and a woman in separate attacks at the Grand Central-42nd Street Station, stated police and law enforcement sources. New York horror: The suspect fled up an escalator after the second attack, but witnesses caught the attention of police, who detained him and found a knife.

Around 10:15 p.m., the attacker stabbed a 42-year-old man across the left wrist on the stairs of the Midtown station's southbound entrance after indulging in an argument with him, according to the sources and police, as per The NY POST.

New York horror: What we know about condition of victims

After he sprinted up some steps, the suspect clashed with the 26-year-old woman. He then slashed her on the neck. The victims were shifted to Bellevue Hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

According to the NYPD, the department is currently holding a person of interest. However, no charges have been made against him.

This wasn't the first arrest of the suspect. Earlier, he was detained three times for attacking a police officer, fare beating, and criminal mischief, the outlet reported, citing source.

Illegal migrant set woman on fire on New York City subway train

The incident comes after horrific event occurred on a New York City subway train on December 22 when a woman was set ablaze by an illegal immigrant. Shortly after the assault, 33-year-old suspect Sabastian Zapeta-Calil was taken into custody and is currently being charged with murder.

Police said the incident happened at the Stillwell Avenue Subway Station on Sunday at around 7:30 a.m. The perpetrator allegedly used a lighter to fire the victim's clothes. The victim's identification has not yet been disclosed.