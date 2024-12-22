‘Sex for overtime’, his abuse an ‘open secret’: Shocking allegations against NYPD top cop

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey resigned abruptly amid sexual abuse allegations, with a report from The NY Post citing police sources who have said that the accusations have been an "open secret". Amid sexual abuse allegations, Jeffrey Maddrey abruptly resigned as the NYPD Chief of Department. (Reuters)

The alleged sex scandal came to the light on Saturday, when the media outlet reported the allegations levelled by 51-year-old Lt. Quatisha Epps. She alleged that Maddrey repeatedly approached her, demanding sexual favours from her in the NYPD headquarters.

"He wanted to have anal sex, vaginal sex, oral sex. He was always asking me to kiss his penis," Epps was quoted as saying.

The former NYPD top cop had promised subordinates massive overtime compensations in return for sexual favours.

Maddrey's resignation was accepted by police commissioner Jessica S Tisch with immediate effect. Chief of Patrol John Chell will replace him on an interim basis, the NYPD was cited as saying.

"The NYPD takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously, and will thoroughly investigate this matter," a department spokesperson had said.

Besides Epps, at least two other department women have accused Maddrey of sexual abuse. A police source, at the NYPD HQ, was told The NY Post, "He's a predator. It's an open secret. Everyone knows who he is."

Sexual favours for massive overtime

Maddrey had moved up the chain of command in the New York Police Department, from Chief of Housing to Chief of Patrol. However, Epps said, his sexual demands didn't begin until June 2023, when he got promoted as the Chief of Department.

The now former NYPD chief of department had first asked her for sexual favours in his office at the One Police Plaza. She claimed that he forced her into having sexual intercourse with him that day, and 10 times after that.

With that, over the next two years, Maddrey generously granted her massive overtime. She earned a staggering $400,000, including around $204,000 in overtime alone in 2023 for her administrative work in Maddrey's office, payroll records cited by The Post said.

Another former NYPD officer, 49-year-old Tabitha Foster, had in 2016 alleged in a lawsuit that Maddrey dragged her into a years-long affair that started when she was pregnant. At the time, he was Foster's supervisor at the 75the Precinct in East New York.

The affair turned into a case of a physical and mental abuse, The Post reported citing court documents.

Foster said that Maddrey used "knowledge of her marital problems and the traumas she suffered as a child" to take advantage of her, the report said.

Days before Epps' allegations on Friday, NYPD captain Gabrielle Walls also sought a judge's approval to add Maddrey, as a defendant in a sexual harassment case she filed in July 2024 against another NYPD chief.

She told the Post that she prayed for this day every day, adding that she felt "vindicated" by the news of Maddrey's resignation.

"There's so many of us that's out there that hopefully will come forward," she was quoted as saying.

Maddrey reportedly harassed Walls between 2015 and 2022, he made consistent attempts her including drunkenly trying to kiss her at parties and police events.

Epps reportedly has also alleged that Maddrey was in an "inappropriate sexual relationship" with another woman in his office.