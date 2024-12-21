Who is Jeffrey Maddrey? Top-ranking NYPD officer abruptly resigns amid bombshell sexual misconduct allegations

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey abruptly stepped down from his post amidst accusations of sexual misconduct. Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch accepted his resignation with immediate effect, an NYPD representative told CBS News New York. Jeffrey Maddrey, the NYPD Chief of Department, abruptly resigned. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)

“The NYPD takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously, and will thoroughly investigate this matter,” the spokesperson said.

Maddrey was posted as the highest-ranking uniformed officer, serving as the chief of the New York City Police force since 2022.

Following Maddrey's resignation, Tisch selected Chief of Transportation Philip Rivera as the acting chief of patrol and NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell as the acting chief of department.

“The NYPD works tirelessly to protect New Yorkers, and these roles are critical to keeping our communities safe,” a statement from Tisch read . “The interim Chiefs of Department and Patrol will continue to lead the efforts to reduce crime and disorder and build public trust.”

Here's what Maddrey's lawyers and police department have to say

In response to the accusations against Maddrey, the department stated that it “takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and will thoroughly investigate this matter.”

However, the officer, who works in Maddrey's office in an administrative capacity, told The New York Post that her boss has frequently asked her for sex and other favors after being promoted to chief of department.

She informed the outlet that her attorney intends to submit a notice of claim detailing her accusations to the city comptroller's office on Saturday.

Lambros Lambrou, Maddrey's lawyer, told the Post that the allegations were “completely meritless.”

All you need to know about Jeffrey Maddrey

In 1991, Maddrey entered the police force at the age of 20 and worked his way up the ranks, becoming head of housing in 2021, chief of patrol later that year, and finally chief of department in December.

An administrative trial judge in the department suggested earlier this year that a disciplinary action against Maddrey be dropped because of an incident that occurred in November 2021 in which he directed police to nullify the arrest of a retired officer who had previously worked for him.

At the time, the judge determined that the city's police watchdog, the Civilian Complaint Review Board, lacked authority to continue the lawsuit.