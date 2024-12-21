NYC holiday markets to be flooded with NYPD cops ‘out of an abundance of caution’ after suspected Germany terror attack

The NYPD has announced full-fledged plans to beef up security measures at New York City holiday markets hours after a 50-year-old Saudi doctor was identified as the prime suspect of a reported terrorist attack at a busy Christmas market in eastern Germany on Friday. Emergency personnel work at a Christmas market after a car drove into a group of people, according to local media, in Magdeburg, Germany, December 21, 2024.(Reuters)

Disturbing visuals of the scene showed the driver tearing through the market in Magdeburg flooded with hundreds of people. Although the driver was immediately arrested, the incident claimed the lives of at least two, including a child. Additionally, AFP officials’ preliminary report on the case reflected that authorities estimated scores of people between 60 and 8 were injured. Several wounded individuals are believed to be battling for their lives in critical condition.

Also read | Elon Musk says German chancellor should resign after attack at Christmas market

NYPD ramps up patrolling personnel in the wake of Germany terror attack

Officials have already labelled the tragedy a terror attack. While no link between the Germany attack and NYC’s holiday plans has been established, the NYPD is doing everything in its power to avoid any potential mishaps during the jolly hours of the holiday season.

In an interview with ABC 7 New York, Rebecca Weiner, NYPD deputy commissioner of counterterrorism and intelligence, announced that additional officers than originally planned will be on patrol duty “out of an abundance of caution and to make people feel safe.”

Further addressing the “enhanced presence of officers around Christmas markets," she added, “This is a very festive time, it’s a very busy time in the city and we are going to make sure all our holiday markets, all our holiday activities are protected.”

She went on, “We want to reassure New Yorkers that we are going to be protecting our infrastructure and our events over the course of what we hope to be a calm, happy and healthy holiday season.”

Also read | Wisconsin school shooter's alleged TikTok account removed: Potential racist sub-text found on Natalia Rupnow's profile

Meanwhile, NYC's 1st “measurable” snow to hit soon

In other NYC-related news, the first “real” snow of the season is expected to hit the Big Apple over the weekend – just in time for Christmas. On Friday, FOX Weather meteorologist Dylan DeBryun said, “It’s gonna feel like the coldest air we’ve had in a couple years. In terms of wind chill, if you’re shopping outside, definitely bundle up because it can cause health problems like frost bite.” He added, “Technically we got a trace a couple weeks ago but this would be our first measurable snow in the city.”