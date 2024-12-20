Wisconsin school shooter's alleged TikTok account removed: Potential racist sub-text found on Natalia Rupnow's profile

A TikTok account that allegedly belonged to Wisconsin school shooter Natalie Rupnow has been deleted from the social media platform, according to TMZ. Investigation into the life of the 15-year-old perpetrator who fatally shot two people and wounded several others before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot has heavily weighed down on her history and potential connections. Surging complaints about racist remarks on what is believed to be her SNS profile, as noted by the Anti-Defamation League’s Centre on Extremism, have now purportedly put an end to the deceased young shooter’s social media presence. According to the Anti-Defamation League’s Centre on Extremism, Natalie Rupnow's TikTok username was @targetedbloodsport.(TMZ)

According to the ADL, Rupnow’s TikTok username was @targetedbloodsport. The US media outlet further cross-checked that the page, with just two posts, was flooded with critical comments hot on the heels of the Monday morning tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.

Natalie Rupnow's social media presence

In addition to the teen school shooter's supposed TikTok account's mention, reports divulging details of photos and other accounts purportedly associated with her shed light on her life prior to the Wisconsin rampage.

One of the recently uncovered pictures from her father Jeff's Facebook page eerily shows Natalie at a shooting range. She is seen wearing a t-shirt featuring the German industrial rock band KMFDM – the same paraphernalia Columbine killer Eric Harris was spotted donning before he and Dylan Klebold launched their murder spree in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

An X account reportedly owned by the Wisconsin shooter is believed to have shared a post around the time tragedy struck the Christian school in Madison. It featured a person signalling the “OK" sign. Anti-Defamation League has linked this hand gesture to other school shooters. The same profile also included a video from the 2015 Trollhattan, Sweden, school stabbing attack, among other disturbing posts.

Rupnow's allegedly concerning social media activity has sparked fears that she idolised vicious criminals.

According to ABC News, a Tumblr account possibly connected to Rupnow also features content related to school shooting tragedies.

Potential racist mentions on Natalie Rupnow's alleged TikTok account

Officials highlighted that both posts on the teen shooter’s page were related to the Hollywood flick Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. Moreover, the TikTok account’s bio read, “Totally nice day.” This has been likened to “Totally normal day,” a phrase ADL says is often spewed by racists or white nationalists because it stands for “TND,” aka “total N-word death.”

As for the other content featured on the profile, a video playing the Fight Club OST “Where is My Mind” by The Pixies was found. Meanwhile, the second similarly-themed video, captioned, “Total schizo honestly,” focussed on Norton’s character. The account was eventually deleted without any explanation.

Wisconsin school shooter's motive still not confirmed

Authorities revealed on Wednesday that Rupnow had two guns at the time of the attack. However, her motive still remains unclear. Reports also suggest that she may have had help from other sources. The teen shooter is believed to have been in touch with 20-year-old Alexander Paffendorf who was coordinating an attack on a local government building in California. Details of Rupnow’s alleged interaction with Paffendorf have yet to be revealed.