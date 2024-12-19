Wisconsin school shooter Natalie Rupnow was member of twisted site showing gruesome deaths, commented on sick posts

Alleged Wisconsin school shooter Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow is believed to have been an aficionado of a morbid site called ‘Watch People Die.’ The disturbing site, which includes graphic images of people being killed, boasts that it has more than three million registered users. The site features images of people getting shot to death, run over, and other school shooters. It also images of international incidents, such as a 19-year-old man who died after getting caught in a meat grinder. Natalie Rupnow was aficionado of twisted site showing gruesome deaths (Jeff Rupnow/Facebook)

Rupnow, who gunned down a teen student and a teacher at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, is believed to have posted under the handle @Crossixir. In response to an apparent suicide by hanging video, Rupnow is said to have written four months ago, “Gotta be thinking of something while hanging himself.”

Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow is believed to have posted under the handle @Crossixir (watchpeopledie.tv)

When another user asked Rupnow, 15, to explain what she meant, she added, “I wonder what a lot people think before they die you know? Like just simply if it’s if they want to die at all or just nothing, or either perhaps just sex or just something stupid. Only thing I would bother to think of is just do it already if I was killing myself but depends on the situation. What would you think though?”

A month ago, Rupnow posted a comment alongside a clip of a man jumping through a window, “Fat version of Liam Payne.”

The disturbing site

The site features other disturbing titles like “suicidal man offs himself in front of cops” and “worker gets crushed trying to stop a forklift falling over.” Categories on the site include “beating,” “beheading,” drowning,” “execution,” “shooting,” “ISIS,” and more.

(watchpeopledie.tv)

The site appears to be run by a male who uses an explicit screen name. “Hi! I hate this website and that’s really unfortunate, because I also run this website,” the man wrote.

“Please consider logging off,” the site manager added. “Watching the garbage here doesn’t improve your life in any way. Go read a book or something.”

This week, the site banned the @Crossixir username. The site listed “do not post anything illegal under US law” and “do not post animal cruelty/abuse” among its rules, even though it features posts about people being killed.

Meanwhile, photos of Rupnow posted to her father’s Facebook profile have emerged, one showing her wearing a T-shirt featuring a band favored by Columbine killer Eric Harris. Rupnow’s own alleged social media posts included images of shooters such as Parkland high school gunman Nicholas Cruz. There was also a mention of a 2007 school shooting in Jokela, Finland, and a picture of the Columbine shooters. Rupnow died by suicide after carrying out the shooting.

In the aftermath of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School, Elementary and Schools Relations Director Barbara Wiers said at a press conference, according to New York Post, “In spite of tragedy, God is working, and we believe that God is good in everything and that he turns beauty into ashes. He is our foundation at Abundant Life Christian School. We exist to bring and to build the disciples of Jesus Christ so we have complete faith he will carry us through this.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).