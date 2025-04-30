New York tornado warning: Ithaca and Cayuga Heights in Tompkins County under weather alert

Several areas in New York are under tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings as intense weather moves through the state Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado warning for north-central Tompkins County, with the storm approaching Genoa. Severe weather across New York. (PIxabay)

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Cayuga County, Cortland County, and northern Tompkins County.

According to the NWS alert:

“At 701 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Locke to near Taughannock Falls to near Enfield, moving east at 50 mph."

Impacted locations include: Cayuga Heights, South Cortland, Preble, Northeast Ithaca, Allan H. Treman State Marine Park, Cortland West, Cincinnatus, Solon, McGraw, and Como.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 191 Remains in Effect Until 10 PM EDT

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch 191, which remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday for the following areas:

In New York (11 counties):

Chemung, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Yates

In Pennsylvania (1 county):

Bradford

Cities included in the watch area:

Corning, Cortland, Elmira, Hamilton, Hornell, Ithaca, Oneida, Owego, Penn Yan, Rome, Sayre, Seneca Falls, Syracuse, Towanda, Utica, Watkins Glen, Waverly