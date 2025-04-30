Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
Pittsburgh power outage map: Duquesne Light customers affected across Allegheny, Beaver counties amid severe weather

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 30, 2025 03:57 AM IST

Thousands were without power in Pittsburgh area on Tuesday. According to the Duquesne Light Company power outage map, more than 200,000 customers were affected.

Severe weather swept through the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday, leaving thousands without power. According to the power outage map, more than 200,000 Duquesne Light Company customers were affected, with the majority of outages in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

Widespread power outages reported in Pittsburgh amid severe weather.(UnSplash)
Widespread power outages reported in Pittsburgh amid severe weather.(UnSplash)

Power outages across Pennsylvania by provider (as of 6p.m. EDT)

Duquesne Light Company: 199,959 customers out of 613,561 affected — highest number of outages statewide.

FirstEnergy: 79,978 out of 2,050,751 customers affected

Northwestern REC: 1,585 out of 19,687 customers affected

Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative: 262 out of 19,330 customers affected

Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO): 229 out of 1,689,178 customers affected

PPL Electric Utilities: 142 out of 1,930,598 customers affected

Central Electric Cooperative: 140 out of 2,828 customers affected

UGI Utilities: 1 out of 62,900 customers affected

United Electric Cooperative: 1 out of 19,154 customers affected

The following providers reported no outages:

Adams Electric Cooperative, Citizens' Electric, Claverack REC, REA Energy, Somerset Rural Electric Cooperative, Sullivan County REC, Warren Electric Cooperative, Wellsboro Electric Company.

Also Read: US severe thunderstorms forecast: Tornado risks loom over 36mn people

Duquesne Light Company outages in Pennsylvania:

The vast majority of power outages are concentrated in Allegheny and Beaver counties, according to data from Duquesne Light:

Allegheny County: 175,227 out of 477,457 customers without power

Beaver County: 24,730 out of 129,126 customers affected

Butler County: No reported outages (959 customers tracked)

Washington County: No outages (18 customers tracked)

Westmoreland County: 2 outages among 939 customers

Also Read: US Hurricane Season 2025: Meteorologists issue grim warning ahead of early storms - ‘Everyone needs to…’

Pittsburgh Weather

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entire Pittsburgh area until 10 p.m. Tuesday, as powerful storms moved through the region. The storms left behind widespread damage and knocked out power to tens of thousands. The watch also extends to parts of Pennsylvania, New York, and West Virginia.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Pittsburgh power outage map: Duquesne Light customers affected across Allegheny, Beaver counties amid severe weather
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
