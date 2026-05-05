Nick Fuentes rips Tucker Carlson after journalist says he regrets interviewing him, ‘What kind of person does that?’

Far-right extremist Nick Fuentes has called out Tucker Carlson, saying the journalist initially told him he enjoyed interviewing him, but later changed the narrative. In October 2025, the former Fox News host hosted an interview with Fuentes, where the two discussed their views on Israel and Judaism. During the lengthy conversation, the two ripped “Christian Zionists” while denouncing American conservatives who back Israel.

Nick Fuentes rips Tucker Carlson after journalist says he regrets interviewing him(@NickJFuentes /X, AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

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“Tucker invited me to dinner and interviewed me. Very friendly. The next day, he texted that it was really interesting and he enjoyed it,” Fuentes wrote on X.

“Ever since then he has been going around telling people it was all a ruse to “expose me” & that he regrets it,” he added. “What kind of person does that?”

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{{^usCountry}} Read More | Laura Loomer vs. Nick Fuentes: Why the Trump ally and far-right extremist are feuding on X What did Tucker Carlson say about his interview with Nick Fuentes? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | Laura Loomer vs. Nick Fuentes: Why the Trump ally and far-right extremist are feuding on X What did Tucker Carlson say about his interview with Nick Fuentes? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Carlson expressed his regret over interviewing Fuentes. Reflecting on the widely criticized sit-down, Carlson said during a conversation with The New York Times, “I wish I hadn’t done the Fuentes interview.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carlson expressed his regret over interviewing Fuentes. Reflecting on the widely criticized sit-down, Carlson said during a conversation with The New York Times, “I wish I hadn’t done the Fuentes interview.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Yeah, it was totally not worth it. It was kind of interesting, I guess. But I added to the distraction,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yeah, it was totally not worth it. It was kind of interesting, I guess. But I added to the distraction,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Carlson said that the controversy derailed his intended focus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carlson said that the controversy derailed his intended focus. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said, “What I really wanted to talk about was where we were going in this war with Iran. And I spent like a month getting calls from people being like, ‘You’re a Nazi!’ And I wish I hadn’t done that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “What I really wanted to talk about was where we were going in this war with Iran. And I spent like a month getting calls from people being like, ‘You’re a Nazi!’ And I wish I hadn’t done that.” {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Tucker Carlson ‘wrestling’ with his own conscience for supporting Trump: 'I'm sorry for misleading people'

However, Carlson also noted that the interview did not cross a moral line for him.

“It didn’t imperil my soul,” he said. “I’ve interviewed far worse people than Nick Fuentes.”

Pointing to people like former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who is the current U.S. ambassador to Israel, he said, “Far worse person than Nick Fuentes, hurt many more people than Nick Fuentes. Same with [Sen.] Ted Cruz.”

Defending his broader approach to interviewing controversial figures, Carlson said, “I interview people I disagree with all the time, and often I’m polite to them, including war criminals.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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