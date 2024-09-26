Nikki Haley says she ‘hasn’t forgotten about’ what Donald Trump did to her

Former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that she hasn't forgotten former US President Donald Trump’s behaviour toward her, her husband, and his military service, despite endorsing him for the presidency. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley makes a speech at the annual Ketagalan Forum in Taipei, Taiwan August 21, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo(REUTERS)

On her new SiriusXM radio show, Haley openly expressed, “You’re not going to hear me say glowing things about Donald Trump’s personality.”

“I have issues with him as well. I have not forgotten what he said about me. I have not forgotten what he said about my husband or his deployment time or his military service.”

ALSO ERAD| Trump 'attacker' Ryan Routh supported Indian origin Republicans, Vivek, Nikki and Tulsi; voted for Trump

Haley fires back at Trump Campaign's mean tactics

Notably, during a rally back in February, Trump publicly questioned why Haley’s husband, Michael Haley, was not appearing at her campaign events, quipping, “Where is he? He’s gone.” At the time, Michael Haley was deployed on a National Guard mission in Africa. And at that time Trump’s own wife, Melania, has been largely absent from his current campaign.

Haley also recounted another incident where Trump’s campaign attacked them personally. “I haven’t forgotten about his or his campaign’s tactics, from, you know, putting a birdcage outside our hotel room to calling me ‘birdbrain,’” she shared.

“I haven’t forgotten any of that, but politics is not for thin-skinned people.”

“The best way to serve your country is to not get personal, but focus on where we are with the economy, focus where we are with the border, focus on national security, focus on freedom,” she said.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump apparently ‘broke the law’ but this time just for doing ‘good’. Will he face any legal wrath now?

Haley was highly critical of Trump’s policies when she was still in the race

During her campaign, the Indian-American politician frequently called out Trump’s financial record, particularly regarding the national debt. In February, she remarked, “President Trump has surrounded himself with the political elite, but they are the same political elite that have spent like drunken sailors, they’ve raided social security, and they continue to waste taxpayer dollars.”

She also pointed out that while Trump often took credit for the economy, “He put us $8 trillion in debt in just four years.”