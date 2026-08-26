N'kiyla Jasmine Thomas' husband and kids: All we know as Democratic socialist wins primary runoff for Oklahoma Senate

The win follows closely on the heels of state legislator Angie Nixon, another Democratic socialist, who recently secured the Democratic nomination for the Florida Senate. This adds to a series of successes for the party's left wing during this primary cycle, where voters have consistently faced choices between moderate candidates and newcomers leaning further left.

This victory, which many viewed as surprising at the outset of the race, marks Thomas as the first Senate nominee in the state's history to openly identify as a Democratic socialist.

N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, a nurse without any previous political background, triumphed in the Democratic Senate runoff in Oklahoma on Tuesday, defeating attorney Jim Priest and securing her position as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming November election.

N'kiyla Jasmine Thomas set to compete against Kevin Hern In June, Thomas secured the lead in the initial race with 45% of the votes, while Priest garnered 24% in a five-candidate primary, where no candidate achieved the majority required to bypass a runoff. Despite being significantly outspent, with her campaign raising only $60,000 compared to the nearly $10 million amassed by Republican Kevin Hern, Thomas ultimately triumphed in the runoff as well.

Also Read: Alex James Barnett: Nancy Guthrie cops make arrest after Arizona murder suspect compared to ‘porch guy’

Now, she is set to compete against Hern, who has served as a U.S. representative for Oklahoma's 1st District since 2018 and is backed by President Donald Trump. Hern begins this race at a notable disadvantage, as Oklahoma has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1990, and Trump won the state by nearly 35 points in 2024. The challenge appears daunting for Thomas; however, she has already established a reputation within the Democratic Party due to her impressive performance in the primaries.

Who is N'kiyla Jasmine Thomas? Thomas, 31, hails from Ardmore, Oklahoma, and is a proud citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. Prior to her involvement in local politics, she served as a nurse, a community health advocate, and a dedicated full-time mother. She has been married for six years to her husband, Patrick, who is currently serving in the armed forces, and together they are raising two children.

Her political platform advocates for the establishment of a single-payer health care system akin to "Medicare for All," the reinstatement of Roe v. Wade, the enhancement of Obamacare, and salary increases for teachers. Thomas has highlighted that her strong emphasis on public health is largely influenced by her experiences as a nurse, especially concerning healthcare accessibility in the rural regions of the state.

According to her campaign, her candidacy, which has been largely established through social media and lacks backing from corporate PACs, would make her the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first Native American woman to represent Oklahoma in the Senate, should she achieve success in November.