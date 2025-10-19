'No Kings' attendance numbers: How many people attended anti-Trump protests

The second ‘No Kings’ protests on October 18 saw a massive turnout, as demonstrators took to the streets against President Donald Trump and his government across US cities. This comes after the June demonstrations which had seen a large turnout as well. There were over 2,600 'No Kings' protests planned across the US on Saturday.(REUTERS)

Ahead of the second round of protests, the Trump administration had described the protesters as terrorists, far left agitators, and Hamas supporters. There were also fears among civil libertarians that protesters may be targeted for federal government surveillance.

However, visuals and reports showed that protesters had turned out in large numbers nonetheless.

'No Kings' attendance numbers

The ‘No Kings’ protests on Saturday saw millions march against President Trump and his administration, The Guardian reported. Local reports stated that thousands had turned out in their respective cities to protest.

Indianapolis reportedly saw a crowd of several thousand, and Fort Wayne organizers said 8,000 had showed up, as per Indiana Capital Chronicle. Reports from the Bay Area too said thousands had shown up, with over a thousand gathering at San Francisco's Ocean Beach.

In New York, a 100,000 people marched across NYC in the ‘No Kings’ protest. Visuals from Times Square showed thousands raise chants.

Even red state Florida saw a decent turnout. “Just one of the two No Kings protest locations in The Villages, Florida had over 4,500 attendees,” shared Democratic Party member Barbie Harden Hall.

“They had to split to accommodate the crowds. So far, this is my favorite sign of the day from one of my favorite Villagers,” she added, noting that the count from the other location was awaited, meaning the number will be higher than what the politician already shared.

Prior to the rallies starting, organizers had shared they'd expected millions to turn out by the end of the day at over 2,600 planned rallies across the country.