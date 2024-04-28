‘No. Twitter’, Netizens overwhelmingly react as poll asks if they prefer Musk's ‘X’ over platform's old name

And the result is out! X users have responded to a poll asking whether X is a better name or Twitter for the most popular social media platform. Last year, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk decided to rebrand Twitter to X, revealing that it's more than just a name change as he aims to create an "everything app". On April 27, a poll was started on X, with Elon Musk - Parody account, asking “Be Honest! The name 𝕏 is far better than Twitter. Yes or No?”

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was among the several X users who reacted to the post. “X should be the holding company that owns Twitter and Twitter should be Twitter,” Ackman wrote.

Though the poll received mixed reactions, it seems that a large number of people are in favour of renaming the platform back to Twitter, with one writing, “Twitter is by far a better name”. “No. The name X sucks. Twitter is SO much better,” a second user added.

While one user pointed out that "You're replying to a parody account, not the real Elon", another remarked, "He knows the results. I will never call it X. It’s forever Twitter for me."

Google Whistleblower Zach Vorhies says ‘X is not bad’ but…

Meanwhile, Zach Vorhies, a Google Whistleblower, wrote: "X doesn’t have the equivalent to the noun/verb phrase “tweet” and this is commodifying the brand name."

He went on to describe that "When I use the term “tweet” then that’s a proprietary term I associate with Twitter and merely thinking about tweeting makes me associate it with twitter in an almost partnership (linguistically)".

‘No. Twitter is the name I still use when referring to this platform’: X users react

Posting a picture of the famous blue bird that represented Twitter for over a decade, one X user wrote: “NO. Twitter is the only name for this.”

“No. Twitter appears to be trending because Elon Musk is asking whether X is a better name - which obviously it isn't,” another posted.

“No. Twitter is better. Always was, always will be,” third person reacted.

Some users claimed that not just Twitter, even the previous owner of the firm “was much better too," adding that X has become a cesspool of trolls and bots.

Mocking Musk, some netizens stated, “We’ve all seen your kids’ names. You're not Good at Names.”

After ‘No. Twitter’ started trending on X, Musk parody account tweeted that those who can't accept the revolution can cry on X as nobody can stop "X from growing".

On April 14, 2022, Musk began the process of buying Twitter, Inc., an American social media firm. On October 28, 2022, he paid $44 billion to finally acquire the company.