Nolan Wells' grandfather speaks out amid investigation, ‘I saw and dealt with racism…’

Amid the investigation into the death of Nolan Wells, the Mississippi teenager’s grandfather has spoken out, saying some “entities” are using the tragedy to “promote racism.” The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

Nolan Wells' grandfather speaks out amid investigation (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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“I chose to make this post neither Christine or Elmore has anything to do with this Nolans death was, a tragedy for our family, but things blew up on social media, and we have entities taking a young man's death my grandson and using it to promote racism. I was born and raised in Mississippi and yes racism exists here just like it does all over the United States I saw and dealt with racism going through school, while I was in the military and working for a government contractor after i separated from the military,” Wells Sr wrote on Facebook.

Also Read | Nolan Wells’ parents ‘desperately’ urge public to help find answers, ‘We need to know what happened…’

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{{^usCountry}} “I reside in Mississippi now it's home, but there are counties in this state I wouldn't be caught in after dark. I said all that to say this my mother's father was Caucasian and if your Caucasian you can travel all over this great nation of ours unimpeded, if your an individual of color you have problem, it's said God sits high and looks low I pray he doesn't wait to much longer to punish the wicked, ijs waiting to see the repercussions of me making this post God bless everyone that's color blind,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I reside in Mississippi now it's home, but there are counties in this state I wouldn't be caught in after dark. I said all that to say this my mother's father was Caucasian and if your Caucasian you can travel all over this great nation of ours unimpeded, if your an individual of color you have problem, it's said God sits high and looks low I pray he doesn't wait to much longer to punish the wicked, ijs waiting to see the repercussions of me making this post God bless everyone that's color blind,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Wells’ friends have stressed that the teen’s death has nothing to do with race, but the debate continues on social media. Several photos indicate that the college football player was the only Black person among a group of people he was with before he died, leading to social media speculation around his death. While comments on the case are not directly split along racial lines, many have begun talking about Mississippi's long history of racial injustice and Black deaths caused by lynching.

Jayvon Williams and Tracetin Shepherd, two of Wells’ Black friends, told the media that people need to stop making his death about race. One friend even accused attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by Wells’ family, of preying on Wells' parents at a difficult time.

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Wells’ mother Christine Wonsley met with the local district attorney in Mississippi on Wednesday, July 15, ABC News reported. Once the Jackson County Sheriff's Department investigation into Wells' death is complete, the case will be presented to a grand jury by the Jackson County DA's office.

However, the DA’s office explained that convening a grand jury does not indicate that there is any criminality. It is a standard procedure followed for most unnatural or suspicious deaths in the county.

Also Read | Is race a factor in Nolan Wells' death? Friends say they're getting death threats, rip Ben Crump: ‘None of this adds up’

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Two investigations are underway. On Monday, July 13, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News that his department is still working. Meanwhile, Crump will carry out a private investigation, including a second autopsy.

Neither of the teams has announced autopsy results or an official cause of death.