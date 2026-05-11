Norcross High School under lockdown amid shooting reports in Gwinnett County; What we know so far

Update (12:05am ET): Fox 5 Atlanta reports citing city authorities that Norcross High School was placed on a lockdown after reports emerged of an armed person on campus. The report noted that the police response was related to an armed robbery, but it was unclear what led to the lockdown. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Original story: Norcross High School in Gwinnet County, Georgia has reportedly been placed on a lockdown Monday morning amid reports of a shooting incident nearby. As of now, authorities have not confirmed if shots were fired.

Multiple Norcross residents are reporting on social media that the school has been placed under a lockdown. Many also note that there is a huge police presence outside the school and parents are gathering outside amid the emergency.

This is a breaking news.