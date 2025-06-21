Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

North Dakota tornado outbreak kills 3 amid extensive damage: Watch horrific videos

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 21, 2025 08:55 PM IST

North Dakota experienced severe weather on Friday night, leading to at least three deaths. Tornado damage was reported in Enderlin.

Severe weather slammed through North Dakota on Friday night, killing at least three people, police said.

Tornadoes struck North Dakota on Friday night, claiming three lives and causing significant destruction.
Tornadoes struck North Dakota on Friday night, claiming three lives and causing significant destruction.

At around 11:40 p.m. on Friday night, the Cass County Sheriff's Office was called to rural Enderlin, North Dakota, to look into atornado damage ofa residence. However, the Enderlin Fire Department informed the deputies that storm chasers reportedtwo tornado-related deaths, according to a statement from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

“Shortly after learning of this, the Enderlin Fire Department was dispatched to another location, and a third deceased person was found as a result of the tornado,” the authorities have said, as per ABC News. “Deputies found extensive damage to the area and began conducting well-being checks on people with several partner agencies. Law enforcement, the Enderlin Fire Department, and other first responders continue searching the area and checking on residents now.”

Also Read: Tulsi Gabbard fiercely reacts after Donald Trump rejects her Iran assessment as ‘wrong’

What we know about North Dakota's very strong tornadoes, damages

Firefighters from Alice and Enderlin, the Red River UAS team, Cass County Deputies, Casselton and Lisbon Ambulance, and North Dakota Highway Patrol officers investigated the area and performed welfare checks. No other people were hurt.

According to Timothy Lynch, a National Weather Service meteorologist, several tornadoes made landfall in the counties of Stutsman, Barnes, Ransom, and Cass.

“We can’t really rate it until we see what kind of damage it produced,” Lynch stated, as per KFGO. “However, from what I saw on radar and first hand accounts that were sent to us via video, they look like they could potentially be very strong tornadoes.”

As the investigation progresses, the Cass County Sheriff's Office stated that they will keep working through the incident's circumstances.

Several buildings were demolished following the tragic incident as strong winds uprooted trees, flipped semis, and tore roofs off houses.

“Radar-indicated winds upwards of 110 miles-per-hour and several reports from NDDAWN, personal weather stations reported 80, 90, 100 miles-per-hour winds,” Lynch stated. In Bemidji, a gust of 106 mph was recorded.

In west-central North Dakota, tornadoes were generated by supercells that were backed by strong storms. According to James Telken, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Bismarck, the line caused a few sporadic tornadoes and straight-line winds above 100 miles per hour.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / North Dakota tornado outbreak kills 3 amid extensive damage: Watch horrific videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On