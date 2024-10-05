Northern lights to dazzle US this weekend amid ‘strongest of its kind’ solar flare

The US skies are poised to possibly don a colourful epic avatar this weekend as October offers no relief from the fiery wrath of the heart of our solar system. Sun’s characteristic ‘ball of fire’ existence opened the month with a bang and fired up the “strongest of its kind” solar flare earlier this week, according to Space.com. In this image taken with a long exposure, people look at the night sky towards the northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, May 10, 2024, in Estacada, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(AP)

In the aftermath of the recent solar flare, residents in some northern US states may be able to witness aurora borealis and its stunning cosmic fireworks. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watches for Friday, October 4, through Sunday, October 6.

SWPC tweeted on October 4: “Geomagnetic Storm Category G3 Predicted

Highest Storm Level Predicted by Day:

Oct 05: G3 (Strong) Oct 06: G3 (Strong) Oct 07: G1 (Minor)

Issue Time: 2024 Oct 04 1857 UTC."

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had initially predicted that the geomagnetic storms watch would conclude on Saturday, but subsequent updates extended the duration to Sunday.

The meteorological agency affirmed that as long as the weather is optimal, aurora chasers will likely catch an impressive view of the “quite pleasing to look at” dancing polar lights. For prime viewing of the polar lights, NOAA advises stargazers to travel close to the poles and avoid light pollution.

Where are the Northern Lights expected to be visible?

Click On Detroit reported that all of Michigan will have a chance to see the polar rainbow.

According to Forbes, continental US states that might be blessed with the ethereal visuals of the aurora borealis include Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

More about the recent solar flares

The sun’s 11-year-long cycle has been responsible for geomagnetic storms, in turn, producing Northern Lights in the sky. The Solar Cycle 25 began in December 2019, and NASA predicts it will continue into next year. The ongoing cycle is expected to peak between late 2024 and early 2026, further causing more geomagnetic storms. Wednesday’s strong X7.1 solar flare was followed by an X 9.0 solar flare on Thursday – the uncommon development is the strongest one in Cycle 25.

“Solar cycles are an on-average 11-year period whereby the Sun goes from a minimum of activity to a maximum and back to a minimum. This happens because of the magnetic turmoil created when the Sun flips its magnetic poles every 11 years or so,” a NOAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

“Although it is tough to say what the auroral extent actually could be during geomagnetic storms - generally the upper end of G3 [geomagnetic storm] level may make it possible for northern New York residents to see the aurora,” they added.